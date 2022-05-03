ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

WPIAL postpones team track semifinals to Wednesday

By Chris Harlan
 2 days ago
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Sidney Blachovec finishes ahead of Kiski Area’s Liza Miller in the girls 800-meter run April 30 at the Westmoreland County championships. The Hempfield and Kiski Area girls qualified for the WPIAL team track semifinals that were moved to Wednesday.

The WPIAL postponed its team track semifinals to Wednesday because of an unfavorable weather forecast Tuesday that included afternoon rain and possible thunderstorms.

The semifinals instead will start at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the same host sites. Butler, Norwin, North Allegheny and South Fayette are hosts for the 3A semifinals with Greensburg Central Catholic, Riverside, Shenango and South Park hosting in 2A.

The top four boys and girls teams in each classification advance to the WPIAL team championship May 11. West Mifflin and Peters Township are the host sites for the finals.

