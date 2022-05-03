ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Why 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo trade talks came to ‘screeching halt’

By Jeremy Layton
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zmmjA_0fRZGyc200

After the 49ers traded up to land Trey Lance at No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, it was widely assumed that they would move on from Jimmy Garoppolo. But a year later, the incumbent starting quarterback is still around – and we may have a reason why.

San Francisco GM John Lynch was a guest on KNBR in the Bay Area on Monday, and suggested Garoppolo’s March shoulder surgery harmed the team’s quest to trade the quarterback that took them to the Super Bowl in 2019.

“I felt we were close in some discussions and then the decision was made to have surgery and it brought things to a screeching halt,” Lynch said. “We either want to have Jimmy playing for us, which we’re all right with, or we want him to get the value.”

Garoppolo underwent the procedure on his throwing shoulder in March, over a month after the 49ers ended their season with a loss to the Rams in the NFC Championship game. Rumors had swirled heavily around a potential trade in the weeks before, with the quarterback even seemingly bidding farewell to the city in a February press conference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kfGKI_0fRZGyc200
Jimmy Garoppolo with the 49ers
Getty Images

“Was talking to John [Lynch] yesterday just about finding the right destination and whatever the future holds, just doing it the right way,” Garoppolo told reporters at the time. “Got a long career ahead of me so I’m excited about it, excited about the opportunities to come.

“I just want to go to a place where they want to win, that’s really what I’m in this game for. I’m here to play football, I’m here to win football games and as long as I got that and good people around me, I think the rest will take care of itself.”

But the signal caller’s surgery appeared to derail any talks the 49ers were having. With the 2022 NFL Draft having now come and gone, he still remains on the team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42HcSQ_0fRZGyc200
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch
Getty Images

Garoppolo has no guaranteed money left on his deal and San Francisco can cut him with almost no penalty to the cap. But then they’d let him walk for nothing, when at one point there was a conversation about receiving a high draft pick in exchange for his services from a QB-needy team.

As of now, it’s unclear which team – if any – could theoretically pencil him in as a Week 1 starter. The Seahawks currently have Drew Lock, Geno Smith and Jacob Eason on the roster. The Panthers appear to be willing to start Sam Darnold again, and they also drafted Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral. The Falcons, Lions and Giants appear to have placeholders in Marcus Mariota, Jared Goff and Daniel Jones, respectively, though none of the three teams seem intent on moving on from their guy and it’s fair to argue how much of an upgrade Garoppolo would be.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Broncos Wideout Makes His Russell Wilson Opinion Very Clear

Coming into the offseason, the Denver Broncos needed to solidify the quarterback position, which is why they traded for Russell Wilson. So far, Wilson has only been able to work with his new teammates in offseason training sessions, but his impact has already been felt. During his press conference today, Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy made it clear he anticipates Wilson will make him a better player.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Seahawks 'riding' Drew Lock, have no interest in Baker Mayfield

The Seattle Seahawks have been linked to embattled Cleveland Browns signal caller Baker Mayfield ever since they stunningly traded star quarterback Russell Wilson earlier in the offseason. For head coach Pete Carroll and Co., this seemed to make a lot of sense. Mayfield would come cheap in terms of compensation...
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

RGIII is planning a return to the NFL, eyeing deal with Cowboys or Bears

Robert Griffin III revealed that he has received calls from NFL executives after running a 4.48-second 40 yard dash during the “Run Rich Run” charity event. One of the highlights of the NFL Draft is the “Run Rich Run” charity event that benefits St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III joined other ex-football players in running the 40-yard dash, and he actually clocked in at 4.48 seconds!
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara, CA
Football
Santa Clara, CA
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

LOOK: Traded Cowboys WR Amari Cooper Suits Up for Browns

The Cowboys acquired Cooper in October 2018 in a trade with the then-Oakland Raiders for a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The 27-year-old had inked a five-year contract extension with the Cowboys worth $100 million in March of 2020 and was certainly playing up to his elite-level expectations. But despite a bright future ahead, he admitted it came down to the professional side of things.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Why the 49ers Drafted Tyrion Davis-Price

Taking Tyrion-Davis Price in the third-round was surprising by the 49ers. It was surprising due to the fact that they had just used a third-round pick on Trey Sermon in the 2021 NFL draft. Not to mention that the 49ers have proven to manage efficiently with day three or undrafted free agent running backs. They could've looked elsewhere in the third-round.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Corral
Person
Marcus Mariota
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
23K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy