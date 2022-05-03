ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Returning Tuesday

Ekblad (lower body) will be activated off injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's clash with Washington. Ekblad...

Yardbarker

Leafs’ Kyle Clifford to have a hearing for Game 1 Boarding call (Simmonds fined)

As mentioned in the Sportsnet tweet, Kyle Clifford had the in-game book thrown at him already with being assessed a five minute major and a game misconduct. The lack of Clifford didn’t really slow the Leafs down, and killing off his five minute penalty seemed to be the spark that energized the Leafs as well. That said, it was a pretty dirty hit and the fact that he’s got a call today isn’t really surprising.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Sabres’ Krebs & Samuelsson Give AHL Affiliate Amerks a Boost in Playoffs

The Buffalo Sabres might have missed the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but their American Hockey League (AHL) Affiliate Rochester Americans are headed to the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs. For the first time since the 2018-19 AHL season, the Amerks will have a chance at the Calder Cup, and will face off against the Belleville Senators in this week’s play-in qualifying round. The Amerks roster, which spent much of the regular season seriously depleted for various reasons, will be getting a boost both at forward and on defense just in time for the playoffs, in the form of two Sabres regulars: Peyton Krebs and Mattias Samuelsson.
BUFFALO, NY
Sports
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Getting breather Wednesday

Walker is not in Wednesday's lineup for the series finale against the Marlins, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Walker will rest Wednesday after starting each of the Diamondbacks' last four games, launching three home runs and driving in four over that stretch. Seth Beer will take over at first base and bat fourth.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Forecasting 2022 NFL quarterback competitions: Steelers' Kenny Pickett could be only rookie to start in Week 1

With the 2022 NFL Draft now in the rear view, most teams have their quarterback rooms filled out for the upcoming season. There are still a few veteran dominoes yet to fall, but with offseason programs underway, the majority of the signal-callers are set. That doesn't mean we know exactly which 32 QBs will be starting come Week 1, especially with several rookies poised to compete for Opening Day duties.
NFL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Ejected from Wednesday's game

Bumgarner was ejected from Wednesday's game against the Marlins after one inning due to arguing with an umpire, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Bumgarner exchanged words with an umpire as he was being inspected for a foreign substance following the first inning, and he had to be held back by several teammates. However, it doesn't appear as though his ejection was due to having sticky stuff on him. Prior to his departure, he allowed a run on a hit and no walks while failing to record a strikeout in one inning. Assuming Bumgarner's ejection doesn't lead to a suspension, he tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Marlins on Tuesday. However, it's possible the Diamondbacks will tweak their rotation since Bumgarner threw just 13 pitches Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Capitals take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Panthers

LINE: Panthers -246, Capitals +201; over/under is 6.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Capitals lead series 1-0 BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Florida Panthers in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Capitals won 4-2 in the previous matchup.
SUNRISE, FL
FOX Sports

Predators will start Ingram in goal for Game 2 against Avs

DENVER (AP) — The Nashville Predators will start goaltender Connor Ingram in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche. Ingram replaced David Rittich during Game 1 after Rittich surrendered five first-period goals as Colorado cruised to a 7-2 win. Ingram allowed two goals and stopped 30 shots in his NHL postseason debut.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Shaky in Game 1 loss

Fleury surrendered four goals on 31 shots en route to a 4-0 defeat in Monday's Game 1 versus St. Louis. Fleury was generally excellent against the Blues' first shot, but he continually gave up juicy rebounds which was a major contributing factor to the game's lopsided final score. It wouldn't be surprising to see Cam Talbot get the nod for Wednesday's Game 2 against St. Louis.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Being evaluated for injury

Wilson (undisclosed) is under evaluation for an injury he sustained in the first period of Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Panthers, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Wilson scored a power-play goal early on, but he was hurt on his third shift. The Capitals provided no other details on the physical winger's status. More information could surface prior to Game 2 on Thursday.
NHL
FOX Sports

Golden Knights coping with missing playoffs for 1st time

LAS VEGAS (AP) — After making the postseason in each of their first four years in existence, including a trip to the Stanley Cup Final to cap a remarkable inaugural season, the Vegas Golden Knights are watching the playoffs this year. Even days after their final game of the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Sports

Doc Rivers' commitment to DeAndre Jordan cost 76ers in Game 1 vs. Heat, and could easily cost them the series

The gambling community earned a rare, collective victory on Monday when Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers announced that DeAndre Jordan was going to start Game 1 of their series against the Miami Heat. The Heat were favored by just three points in the first quarter of Game 1, but Jordan's presence insured a lopsided opening frame. Why? Because late-stage DeAndre Jordan has built up a remarkable track record of dragging his teams down.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Capitals' Tom Wilson a game-time decision for Game 2 at Panthers

The Washington Capitals shocked many in the hockey world on Tuesday by rallying back from a 2-1 deficit to defeat the top-seeded Florida Panthers 4-2 in the opening game of their first-round playoff series. That victory didn't come without a setback, though, as Washington forward Tom Wilson suffered an unspecified...
NHL
Yardbarker

Bruins Must Fix Offensive Struggles Against Hurricanes in Game 2

Shortly after the horn sounded to end Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes Monday night, there were questions as to whether or not Jeremy Swayman starts Game 2 in net Wednesday night. That would be one of the adjustments that the Bruins were going to look at to even their best-of-seven series with the Metropolitan Division winning Hurricanes.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Lands on IL

Garrett has been placed on the 7-day injured list with Triple-A Jacksonville due to an impingement in his left shoulder, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports. The southpaw last pitched for Jacksonville on April 26 and struck out seven batters over five strong innings, but the issue apparently cropped up after the start. The 24-year-old's injury could cost him another chance at proving himself in the Miami rotation, as top prospect Max Meyer is now in line to get the next opportunity if it arises while Garrett is sidelined.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Astros' Cristian Javier: Excels as sixth starter

Javier (2-0) got the win during Tuesday's 4-0 victory over Seattle, allowing two hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 5.1 scoreless innings. Javier retired the first eight batters he faced though noticeably slowed down by permitting two baserunners in the fifth inning and one in the sixth, prompting his removal. The 25-year-old has improved his pitch count in each of his five appearances and has only allowed one run in 11.2 innings across three starts. This performance probably earned him another turn, likely to come next week against Minnesota.
SEATTLE, WA

