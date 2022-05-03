ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Maple Leafs' Kyle Clifford: Set for hearing with league

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Clifford will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Tuesday for boarding on...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Jared Spurgeon Fined $5,000 for Cross-Checking Pavel Buchnevich

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon has been fined $5,000 by NHL’s Department of Player Safety for cross-checking St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich in the back of the leg. With 1:24 remaining in game one the Wild were trailing 4-0, a frustrated Spurgeon cross-checked Buchnevich in the back of the leg, just above the left skate. This is a dangerous play. Some might argue this is also sending a message.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

NHL suspends Leafs forward Clifford 1-game for boarding

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been given a one-game suspension for a boarding incident in Toronto’s playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The NHL’s department of player safety issued the suspension on Tuesday following a hearing with Clifford. It described Monday's incident...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
NHL

Yeo fired as coach of Flyers, was 17-36-7 after replacing Vigneault

Philadelphia missed playoffs for second straight season. Mike Yeo was fired as coach of the Philadelphia Flyers. "I met with Mike yesterday and I advised him he won't be our head coach for next season," Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said Tuesday. "We dealt Mike a really tough hand. He's a good coach. I thought he did a really good job under the circumstances. He kept our players competing and playing hard to the end."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

CANUCKS APPEAR TO BE IN A RIFT WITH BRUCE BOUDREAU

After coming in and turning around the Vancouver Canucks season in a big way, it seemed to be a no-brainer that management would look to lock up Bruce Boudreau in the near future. Boudreau, 67, has even been on record himself as of late saying he hopes to return to...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Spezza
Person
Kyle Clifford
Yardbarker

Sabres’ Krebs & Samuelsson Give AHL Affiliate Amerks a Boost in Playoffs

The Buffalo Sabres might have missed the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but their American Hockey League (AHL) Affiliate Rochester Americans are headed to the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs. For the first time since the 2018-19 AHL season, the Amerks will have a chance at the Calder Cup, and will face off against the Belleville Senators in this week’s play-in qualifying round. The Amerks roster, which spent much of the regular season seriously depleted for various reasons, will be getting a boost both at forward and on defense just in time for the playoffs, in the form of two Sabres regulars: Peyton Krebs and Mattias Samuelsson.
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

MICHAEL BUNTING TO MAKE PLAYOFF DEBUT + WHAT AILED WILLIAM NYLANDER FROM PRACTICING BEFORE GAME 1

The Maple Leafs had a seriously impressive performance in Game 1 & will need to be prepared for the focused fury of the Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 2. With the suspension of Kyle Clifford, the Leafs have an open roster spot. It looked as though perhaps Jason Spezza would replace Clifford, however Michael Bunting has been confirmed ready to return to action:
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ Game 1 Win Was Keefe’s Best Coaching Performance

Wow. There is so much to unravel about the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 5-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals. As Maple Leafs’ fans, was this not the best game we have seen this group play? Sure, they’ve had dominant performances before, but they were all in the regular season, not in the playoffs against the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champions.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maple Leafs#Tampa Bay
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Prospect Simon Edvinsson is One Step Closer to Detroit

Now that the Detroit Red Wings’ 2021-22 season has come to a close, everyone’s eyes will be on the future. Who will come to Detroit and who will go? What prospects will get to make the leap to the NHL? The questions one can ask are endless but there is one burning question that was finally answered: when will we get to see Simon Edvinsson behind the winged wheel?
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Shaky in Game 1 loss

Fleury surrendered four goals on 31 shots en route to a 4-0 defeat in Monday's Game 1 versus St. Louis. Fleury was generally excellent against the Blues' first shot, but he continually gave up juicy rebounds which was a major contributing factor to the game's lopsided final score. It wouldn't be surprising to see Cam Talbot get the nod for Wednesday's Game 2 against St. Louis.
NHL
Yardbarker

Philadelphia Flyers fire head coach Mike Yeo and general manager Chuck Fletcher

The Philadelphia Flyers fired head coach Mike Yeo of Scarborough, Ontario and general manager Chuck Fletcher of Montreal, Quebec on Tuesday. The Flyers had a poor 2021-22 National Hockey League regular season as they finished dead last in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 25 wins, 46 regulation losses, and 11 losses in extra time for 61 points.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Fletcher: Flyers Looking For New Coach, Plan To Lean On Youth

At his season-ending press conference, Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher confirmed the club is looking for a new coach for next season. “We’re in the business of winning. When you don’t win, then there’s pressure.”. That’s how Chuck Fletcher summed up his outlook as the Philadelphia Flyers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Where The Red Wings Stand Entering This Summer

For the sixth straight season, the Detroit Red Wings missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs. And largely because of that, general manager Steve Yzerman announced last week that they would not bring back head coach Jeff Blashill. The Wings have lots of room for improvement. But there is promise with strong...
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Predators reveal goalie move for Game 2 vs. Avs after disaster in series-opener

The Nashville Predators got off to a disastrous start in Game 1 against the Colorado Avalanche, surrendering five goals in the opening period of play. David Rittich had a nightmare of an evening, recording just 8 saves on 13 shots on goal before the Predators pulled him from action 15 minutes into the first period. In need of a boost for Game 2, the Predators have announced their starting goalie, opting to send out Connor Ingram in place of Rittich on Thursday night.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy