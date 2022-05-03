Virtus.pro part ways with boolk

Virtus.pro dismissed Anatoly “boolk” Ivanov as the coach of their Dota 2 team.

The 31-year-old Russian previously coached Virtus.pro in 2018-19, before stints with EXTREMUM and AS Monaco Gambit.

“When boolk joined us back in August of the last year, we had high expectations. 5-6th place at The International 2021 wasn’t a failure by any means, but the team’s results have been declining and disappointing ever since,” Virtus.pro said Monday. “A Virtus.pro coach has a wide range of responsibilities, including new players integration, building training routine, as well as in-game drafting. Even considering tough circumstances after TI, there weren’t many noticeable highlights in those particular lines of work. Lack of prospects for improvements led us to decision to part ways with boolk.”

The roster, however, was fractured due to “contradicting ideas” discussed during team meetings after the event. As a result, Egor “Nightfall” Grigorenko and captain Vitalie “Save-” Melnic were replaced heading into the 2022 Dota Pro Circuit.

Virtus.pro announced they are actively looking for a new coach.

