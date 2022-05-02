City of Cambridge Departments to Participate in Door-to-Door Outreach Starting May 4

The Cambridge Police Department and Department of Human Service Programs are once again participating in a series of door-to-door outreach and information-sharing nights. Over the course of six Wednesday nights between May and June (starting May 4 and ending June 8), members of the Cambridge Police will join personnel from the Department of Human Service Programs and visit residents at Roosevelt Towers, Jackson Gardens, Willow Street, Putnam Gardens, Mildred Hamilton, Woodrow Wilson Court, Lincoln Way, Walden Square Apartments, Jefferson Park, Newtowne Court, Washington Elms, Columbia Terrace, Rindge Towers, 808-812 Memorial Drive, and other areas. Outreach will begin on Wednesday, May 4 at 6 p.m. at Roosevelt Towers and Jackson Gardens.

The goal of these outreach efforts is to provide residents an opportunity to informally meet with staff and officers, share public safety and human service program-related information and resources with residents (including youth afterschool program information and family engagement resources), and discuss any questions or concerns residents may have. Residents who are not at home will receive door hangers complete with information and telephone numbers/email addresses associated with various community programs.

If residents have any questions about this program, please contact Kessen Green, Director of Outreach and Community Programs, at 617-349-6009.