Hendersonville, NC

Pardee Hospital plans free stroke screenings for May 12 & 17

By Kari Barrows
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENDERSONVILLE, N.C. WLOS — A hospital in Hendersonville will soon be hosting free stroke screenings for the community. Pardee UNC Health Care announced the screenings will be done by neurologist Joel Callahan, MD and vascular surgeons Rick Hobson, MD and Andrew Sticco, MD in their office on Thursday, May 12, and...

Health
