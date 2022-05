MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Southland Mall in Cutler Bay has been acquired by two real estate investment firms that have big plans for the property. Electra America, a real estate private equity firm, and BH Group, a Miami-based private real estate investment firm, paid just over one hundred million dollars for the roughly 809,000 square foot mall which is on about 80 acres of land. The partners are planning a major mixed-use redevelopment of the site. Calling it one of the largest redevelopment opportunities in Miami-Dade, they plan to modernize and reposition the mall while creating new high-quality housing. “It is nearly impossible...

MIAMI, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO