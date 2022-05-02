Daily Log 5.1.2022

Cambridge Police Daily Log: April 29-May 1, 2022

Type #

Date & Time

05/01/202200:57

INCIDENT22002941

MISC. REPORT TYPE

PUTNAM AVE

Cambridge Police responded to the 200 block of Putnam Ave for the report of a noise complaint. A report was taken.

05/01/202202:50

INCIDENT22002942

MISC. REPORT TYPE

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police responded to the intersection of Mass Ave and Sacramento Street for a child wandering alone. The child was located and a report was taken.

05/01/202205:16

INCIDENT22002944

ROBBERY, UNARMED C265 S19

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

A Cambridge resident reported that her phone was stolen from her in Central Square.

05/01/202209:45

INCIDENT22002950

DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY -$1200, MALICIOUS C266 S12

CONCORD AVE

Cambridge Police received a report of destruction of property and attempt to commit a crime.

05/01/202209:56

INCIDENT22002948

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

WHITE ST

A Porter Road resident reported that money she sent overseas to her family was intercepted by an unknown suspect on 4/14/22.

05/01/202210:09

INCIDENT22002949

A&B WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON C265 S15A

ALEWIFE BROOK PKWY

A shift manager of a fast-food restaurant reported he was assaulted by a patron.

05/01/202212:50

INCIDENT22002951

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

CAMBRIDGESIDE PL

An employee reported a theft from a department store.

05/01/202213:31

INCIDENT22002952

JFK ST

Cambridge Police were approched by a person wanting to report their bike had been stolen.

05/01/202213:45

INCIDENT22002953

SHOPLIFTING BY ASPORTATION C266 S30A

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police responded to Massachusetts Ave and Holyoke Street for a report of a shoplifting.

05/01/202214:15

INCIDENT22002954

MISC. REPORT TYPE

DANA ST

Cambridge Police took a report of alleged elderly abuse.

05/01/202214:58

INCIDENT22002955

RINDGE AVE

Cambridge Police took a vandalism report that occurred on Rindge Ave.

05/01/202216:01

INCIDENT22002957

CREDIT CARD FRAUD UNDER $1200 C266 S37B(G)

CAMBRIDGESIDE PL

Cambridge Police took a credit card fraud report that happened at a Cambridgeside business.

05/01/202216:27

INCIDENT22002958

A&B C265 S13A

DUNSTER ST

Michael Murphy, 70, 820 Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge, was placed under arrest for Assault and Battery after Officers observed Murphy approach a vehicle and spit on the face of the driver through the car window.

05/01/202216:35

INCIDENT22002956

THREAT TO COMMIT CRIME C275 S2

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police responded to Massachusetts Avenue for a threats report.

05/01/202217:55

INCIDENT22002963

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

LINNAEAN ST

Cambridge Police took a past larceny report that happened on Linnaean Street.

05/01/202218:01

INCIDENT22002964

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

LINNAEAN ST

Cambridge Police took a past larceny of a catalytic converter that occurred on Linnaean Street.

05/01/202218:09

INCIDENT22002965

MISC. REPORT TYPE

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police responded to a Massachusetts Avenue Residence for a Disturbance. A report was taken.

05/01/202221:19

INCIDENT22002968

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

CAMBRIDGEPARK DR

Cambridge Police took a larceny report that occurred in Harvard Square.

05/01/202221:40

INCIDENT22002969

MISC. REPORT TYPE

MT AUBURN ST

Cambridge Police responded to a hospital for suspected spiked drink report.

05/01/202222:56

INCIDENT22002971

SHOPLIFTING BY ASPORTATION C266 S30A

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police responded to Massachusetts Avenue for a report of a shoplifting.

05/01/202223:16

INCIDENT22002972

B&E NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16

WENDELL ST

Cambridge Police responded to a Wendell Street residence for the report of a possible breaking and entering in progress.

04/30/202208:09

INCIDENT22002925

REGISTRATION SUSPENDED / REVOKED, OP MV WITH C90

IRVING TER

Officers summonsed a resident of San Francisco, California for a Revoked/Suspended Registration with Operation after he crashed his vehicle in the Sumner Road area.

04/30/202209:40

INCIDENT22002926

ASSAULT C265 S13A

TEMPLE ST

Cambridge Police responded to a Temple Street shelter for a reported disturbance. After arriving on scene and making contact with the reporting party/victim, it was determined that the disturbance had occurred earlier in the morning. There were no reported injuries.

04/30/202211:32

INCIDENT22002928

B&E NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16

GARDEN ST

A resident of Cambridge reported that his storage unit was broken into.

04/30/202213:18

INCIDENT22002929

LARCENY OVER $1200 BY SINGLE SCHEME C266 S30(1)

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

A resident of Cambridge reported a theft from her bank account.

04/30/202217:30

INCIDENT22002933

TRESPASS C266 S120

SCIARAPPA ST

Following a disturbance in the area of Hurley Street and Sciarappa Street, Cambridge Police were flagged down for an ongoing issue between neighbors.

04/30/202217:56

INCIDENT22002936

A&B WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON C265 S15A

FROST ST

Cambridge Police responded to a residence for a tenant/landlord dispute.

04/30/202218:16

INCIDENT22002934

MISC. REPORT TYPE

SCIARAPPA ST

Cambridge Police responded to Sciarappa Street for a verbal dispute between two neighbors.

04/30/202218:56

INCIDENT22002937

THREAT TO COMMIT CRIME C275 S2

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police responded to a Massachusetts Avenue business for a disturbance.

04/29/202200:48

ARREST22002891

WARRANT ARREST REPORT

WHITE ST

Cambridge Police placed Vivian Carter, 45, 1575 Cambridge Street in Cambridge, under arrest for warrants out of Hingham District Court.

04/29/202206:36

INCIDENT22002892

LARCENY FROM PERSON C266 S25

MASSACHUSETTS AVE REAR

Cambridge Police was flagged down by an individual on Green Street to take a report on a past larceny.

04/29/202207:33

INCIDENT22002893

MISC. REPORT TYPE

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

A resident responded to the Central Square Reporting Station to file a police report.

04/29/202214:11

INCIDENT22002898

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

GERRYS LANDING RD

A Gerry's Landing resident reports a theft from their house.

04/29/202214:16

INCIDENT22002901

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

FRESH POND PKWY

A report was filed for a lost/stolen item on Fresh Pond Parkway.

04/29/202214:16

INCIDENT22002900

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

ARCADIA ST

A Cambridge resident reported a catalytic converter theft from vehicle parked on Arcadia St.

04/29/202214:34

INCIDENT22002902

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

GARDEN ST

A Cambridge resident reported a package theft from Garden Street.

04/29/202214:56

INCIDENT22002904

MISC. REPORT TYPE

TROWBRIDGE ST

A report was filed with the Cambridge Police regarding possible threatening driving on Trowbridge Street.

04/29/202215:10

INCIDENT22002906

SHOPLIFTING BY ASPORTATION C266 S30A

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police Department responded to a Central Square business for a report of shoplifting.

04/29/202215:24

INCIDENT22002905

B&E MV IN DAYTIME FOR FELONY C266 S18

THIRD ST

Cambridge Police received a phone call from an individual reporting a past breaking and entering into a motor vehicle. According to the reporting party/victim, their car was broken into and multiples items were stolen between 6:15 AM and 2:35 PM on April 29, 2022 while parked in a Third Street garage.

04/29/202216:35

INCIDENT22002908

SHOPLIFTING $250+ BY ASPORTATION C266 S30A

ALEWIFE BROOK PKWY

Officers responded to a business at a Fresh Pond Shopping Center for a shoplifting which had just occurred.

04/29/202216:57

INCIDENT22002909

SHOPLIFTING BY ASPORTATION C266 S30A

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Cambridge Police Department responded to a Central Square business for a report of shoplifting.

04/29/202217:59

INCIDENT22002912

UNFOUNDED REPORT

RICHDALE AVE

Cambridge Police received a phone call from an individual reporting a past breaking and entering into a motor vehicle. According to the reporting party/victim, their car was broken into and multiple items were stolen between 11 AM and 12 PM on April 29, 2022, while parked/unoccupied on Richdale Avenue.

04/29/202218:29

INCIDENT22002913

MISC. REPORT TYPE

CONCORD AVE

Cambridge Police responded to Concord Avenue after a report of a suspicious male followed a resident after leaving an area convenience store. The male redirected when an adult female called to the female and drew her attention to the male who was following her.

04/29/202219:07

INCIDENT22002915

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

ORCHARD ST

Officers responded to Orchard Street for a stolen electric scooter.

04/29/202219:19

INCIDENT22002914

MOTOR VEH, TAKING & STEALING PARTS C266 S28

BAY STATE RD

Cambridge Police received a phone call from an individual reporting a larceny of motor vehicle parts. Specifically, the reporting party/victim's catalytic converter was stolen between 8 p.m. on April 26, 2022 and 6 p.m. on April 29, 2022 while unoccupied in a Bay State Road parking lot.

04/29/202219:51

INCIDENT22002917

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

CRAIGIE ST

Cambridge Police received a phone call from an individual reporting a past hit and run with property damage. Specifically, the reporting party/victim stated that their motor vehicle was struck at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Craigie Street. After the collision, the suspect motor vehicle fled the scene without exchanging information. There were no reported injuries.

04/29/202220:18

INCIDENT22002916

TRAFFIC INVESTIGATIONS

CAMBRIDGE ST

Cambridge Police responded to the intersection of Cambridge and Warren for a motor vehicle crash.

04/29/202221:26

INCIDENT22002918

TRESPASS C266 S120

LEIGHTON ST

Cambridge Police received a phone call from an individual reporting suspicious activity in a Leighton Street parking garage. Specifically, the reporting party/victim believes that an unknown individual is unlawfully entering his motor vehicle with a set of lost car keys.

04/29/202222:23

INCIDENT22002919

UNLICENSED OPERATION OF MV C90 S10

CAMBRIDGE ST

Cambridge Police responded to the intersection of Cambridge and Warren for a motor vehicle crash. As a result of an investigation, a Cambridge resident was summonsed for Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

04/29/202222:56

INCIDENT22002920

LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20

WINDSOR ST

Cambridge Police received a phone call from an individual reporting a past larceny. Specifically, multiple packages were stolen from a Windsor Street residence on Friday April 29, 2022 at approximately 6:30 PM.

04/29/202223:03

INCIDENT22002921

INDECENT EXPOSURE C272 S53

PUTNAM AVE

Cambridge Police responded to a residence on Putnam Avenue for a man urinating off of a balcony.