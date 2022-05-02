Daily Log 5.1.2022
Cambridge Police Daily Log: April 29-May 1, 2022
Date & Time
05/01/202200:57
INCIDENT22002941
MISC. REPORT TYPE
PUTNAM AVE
Cambridge Police responded to the 200 block of Putnam Ave for the report of a noise complaint. A report was taken.
05/01/202202:50
INCIDENT22002942
MISC. REPORT TYPE
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Cambridge Police responded to the intersection of Mass Ave and Sacramento Street for a child wandering alone. The child was located and a report was taken.
05/01/202205:16
INCIDENT22002944
ROBBERY, UNARMED C265 S19
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
A Cambridge resident reported that her phone was stolen from her in Central Square.
05/01/202209:45
INCIDENT22002950
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY -$1200, MALICIOUS C266 S12
CONCORD AVE
Cambridge Police received a report of destruction of property and attempt to commit a crime.
05/01/202209:56
INCIDENT22002948
LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30
WHITE ST
A Porter Road resident reported that money she sent overseas to her family was intercepted by an unknown suspect on 4/14/22.
05/01/202210:09
INCIDENT22002949
A&B WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON C265 S15A
ALEWIFE BROOK PKWY
A shift manager of a fast-food restaurant reported he was assaulted by a patron.
05/01/202212:50
INCIDENT22002951
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
CAMBRIDGESIDE PL
An employee reported a theft from a department store.
05/01/202213:31
INCIDENT22002952
JFK ST
Cambridge Police were approched by a person wanting to report their bike had been stolen.
05/01/202213:45
INCIDENT22002953
SHOPLIFTING BY ASPORTATION C266 S30A
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Cambridge Police responded to Massachusetts Ave and Holyoke Street for a report of a shoplifting.
05/01/202214:15
INCIDENT22002954
MISC. REPORT TYPE
DANA ST
Cambridge Police took a report of alleged elderly abuse.
05/01/202214:58
INCIDENT22002955
RINDGE AVE
Cambridge Police took a vandalism report that occurred on Rindge Ave.
05/01/202216:01
INCIDENT22002957
CREDIT CARD FRAUD UNDER $1200 C266 S37B(G)
CAMBRIDGESIDE PL
Cambridge Police took a credit card fraud report that happened at a Cambridgeside business.
05/01/202216:27
INCIDENT22002958
A&B C265 S13A
DUNSTER ST
Michael Murphy, 70, 820 Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge, was placed under arrest for Assault and Battery after Officers observed Murphy approach a vehicle and spit on the face of the driver through the car window.
05/01/202216:35
INCIDENT22002956
THREAT TO COMMIT CRIME C275 S2
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Cambridge Police responded to Massachusetts Avenue for a threats report.
05/01/202217:55
INCIDENT22002963
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
LINNAEAN ST
Cambridge Police took a past larceny report that happened on Linnaean Street.
05/01/202218:01
INCIDENT22002964
LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30
LINNAEAN ST
Cambridge Police took a past larceny of a catalytic converter that occurred on Linnaean Street.
05/01/202218:09
INCIDENT22002965
MISC. REPORT TYPE
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Cambridge Police responded to a Massachusetts Avenue Residence for a Disturbance. A report was taken.
05/01/202221:19
INCIDENT22002968
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
CAMBRIDGEPARK DR
Cambridge Police took a larceny report that occurred in Harvard Square.
05/01/202221:40
INCIDENT22002969
MISC. REPORT TYPE
MT AUBURN ST
Cambridge Police responded to a hospital for suspected spiked drink report.
05/01/202222:56
INCIDENT22002971
SHOPLIFTING BY ASPORTATION C266 S30A
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Cambridge Police responded to Massachusetts Avenue for a report of a shoplifting.
05/01/202223:16
INCIDENT22002972
B&E NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16
WENDELL ST
Cambridge Police responded to a Wendell Street residence for the report of a possible breaking and entering in progress.
04/30/202208:09
INCIDENT22002925
REGISTRATION SUSPENDED / REVOKED, OP MV WITH C90
IRVING TER
Officers summonsed a resident of San Francisco, California for a Revoked/Suspended Registration with Operation after he crashed his vehicle in the Sumner Road area.
04/30/202209:40
INCIDENT22002926
ASSAULT C265 S13A
TEMPLE ST
Cambridge Police responded to a Temple Street shelter for a reported disturbance. After arriving on scene and making contact with the reporting party/victim, it was determined that the disturbance had occurred earlier in the morning. There were no reported injuries.
04/30/202211:32
INCIDENT22002928
B&E NIGHTTIME FOR FELONY C266 S16
GARDEN ST
A resident of Cambridge reported that his storage unit was broken into.
04/30/202213:18
INCIDENT22002929
LARCENY OVER $1200 BY SINGLE SCHEME C266 S30(1)
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
A resident of Cambridge reported a theft from her bank account.
04/30/202217:30
INCIDENT22002933
TRESPASS C266 S120
SCIARAPPA ST
Following a disturbance in the area of Hurley Street and Sciarappa Street, Cambridge Police were flagged down for an ongoing issue between neighbors.
04/30/202217:56
INCIDENT22002936
A&B WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON C265 S15A
FROST ST
Cambridge Police responded to a residence for a tenant/landlord dispute.
04/30/202218:16
INCIDENT22002934
MISC. REPORT TYPE
SCIARAPPA ST
Cambridge Police responded to Sciarappa Street for a verbal dispute between two neighbors.
04/30/202218:56
INCIDENT22002937
THREAT TO COMMIT CRIME C275 S2
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Cambridge Police responded to a Massachusetts Avenue business for a disturbance.
04/29/202200:48
ARREST22002891
WARRANT ARREST REPORT
WHITE ST
Cambridge Police placed Vivian Carter, 45, 1575 Cambridge Street in Cambridge, under arrest for warrants out of Hingham District Court.
04/29/202206:36
INCIDENT22002892
LARCENY FROM PERSON C266 S25
MASSACHUSETTS AVE REAR
Cambridge Police was flagged down by an individual on Green Street to take a report on a past larceny.
04/29/202207:33
INCIDENT22002893
MISC. REPORT TYPE
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
A resident responded to the Central Square Reporting Station to file a police report.
04/29/202214:11
INCIDENT22002898
LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30
GERRYS LANDING RD
A Gerry's Landing resident reports a theft from their house.
04/29/202214:16
INCIDENT22002901
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
FRESH POND PKWY
A report was filed for a lost/stolen item on Fresh Pond Parkway.
04/29/202214:16
INCIDENT22002900
LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30
ARCADIA ST
A Cambridge resident reported a catalytic converter theft from vehicle parked on Arcadia St.
04/29/202214:34
INCIDENT22002902
LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)
GARDEN ST
A Cambridge resident reported a package theft from Garden Street.
04/29/202214:56
INCIDENT22002904
MISC. REPORT TYPE
TROWBRIDGE ST
A report was filed with the Cambridge Police regarding possible threatening driving on Trowbridge Street.
04/29/202215:10
INCIDENT22002906
SHOPLIFTING BY ASPORTATION C266 S30A
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Cambridge Police Department responded to a Central Square business for a report of shoplifting.
04/29/202215:24
INCIDENT22002905
B&E MV IN DAYTIME FOR FELONY C266 S18
THIRD ST
Cambridge Police received a phone call from an individual reporting a past breaking and entering into a motor vehicle. According to the reporting party/victim, their car was broken into and multiples items were stolen between 6:15 AM and 2:35 PM on April 29, 2022 while parked in a Third Street garage.
04/29/202216:35
INCIDENT22002908
SHOPLIFTING $250+ BY ASPORTATION C266 S30A
ALEWIFE BROOK PKWY
Officers responded to a business at a Fresh Pond Shopping Center for a shoplifting which had just occurred.
04/29/202216:57
INCIDENT22002909
SHOPLIFTING BY ASPORTATION C266 S30A
MASSACHUSETTS AVE
Cambridge Police Department responded to a Central Square business for a report of shoplifting.
04/29/202217:59
INCIDENT22002912
UNFOUNDED REPORT
RICHDALE AVE
Cambridge Police received a phone call from an individual reporting a past breaking and entering into a motor vehicle. According to the reporting party/victim, their car was broken into and multiple items were stolen between 11 AM and 12 PM on April 29, 2022, while parked/unoccupied on Richdale Avenue.
04/29/202218:29
INCIDENT22002913
MISC. REPORT TYPE
CONCORD AVE
Cambridge Police responded to Concord Avenue after a report of a suspicious male followed a resident after leaving an area convenience store. The male redirected when an adult female called to the female and drew her attention to the male who was following her.
04/29/202219:07
INCIDENT22002915
LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30
ORCHARD ST
Officers responded to Orchard Street for a stolen electric scooter.
04/29/202219:19
INCIDENT22002914
MOTOR VEH, TAKING & STEALING PARTS C266 S28
BAY STATE RD
Cambridge Police received a phone call from an individual reporting a larceny of motor vehicle parts. Specifically, the reporting party/victim's catalytic converter was stolen between 8 p.m. on April 26, 2022 and 6 p.m. on April 29, 2022 while unoccupied in a Bay State Road parking lot.
04/29/202219:51
INCIDENT22002917
LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24
CRAIGIE ST
Cambridge Police received a phone call from an individual reporting a past hit and run with property damage. Specifically, the reporting party/victim stated that their motor vehicle was struck at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Craigie Street. After the collision, the suspect motor vehicle fled the scene without exchanging information. There were no reported injuries.
04/29/202220:18
INCIDENT22002916
TRAFFIC INVESTIGATIONS
CAMBRIDGE ST
Cambridge Police responded to the intersection of Cambridge and Warren for a motor vehicle crash.
04/29/202221:26
INCIDENT22002918
TRESPASS C266 S120
LEIGHTON ST
Cambridge Police received a phone call from an individual reporting suspicious activity in a Leighton Street parking garage. Specifically, the reporting party/victim believes that an unknown individual is unlawfully entering his motor vehicle with a set of lost car keys.
04/29/202222:23
INCIDENT22002919
UNLICENSED OPERATION OF MV C90 S10
CAMBRIDGE ST
Cambridge Police responded to the intersection of Cambridge and Warren for a motor vehicle crash. As a result of an investigation, a Cambridge resident was summonsed for Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle.
04/29/202222:56
INCIDENT22002920
LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20
WINDSOR ST
Cambridge Police received a phone call from an individual reporting a past larceny. Specifically, multiple packages were stolen from a Windsor Street residence on Friday April 29, 2022 at approximately 6:30 PM.
04/29/202223:03
INCIDENT22002921
INDECENT EXPOSURE C272 S53
PUTNAM AVE
Cambridge Police responded to a residence on Putnam Avenue for a man urinating off of a balcony.
