Cambridge Middle Schoolers: Join CYP’s Middle School Internship Productions!

Cambridge middle schoolers: do you want to meet new people and participate in a new and exciting afterschool program? Join the Middle School Internship Productions!

The 6-week program, offered by Cambridge Youth Programs (CYP), engages 6-8th graders in identifying future offerings, developing marketing materials, and recruiting for CYP programs. Beginning May 3, participants will meet afterschool on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Russell Youth Center, 680 Huron Ave.>/p>

Participants will:

Gain a better understanding of the skills they can contribute to the larger internship team.

Create flyers, social media posts, and other marketing materials to help recruit more middle school students in Cambridge.

Assist in conducting focus groups to gather more input from the community.

Plan and execute a recruitment event.

To apply for the program, contact Patricia Bradshaw at pbradshaw@cambridgema.gov or 617-498-1289