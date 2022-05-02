Cambridge Celebrates National Bike Month

May is National Bike Month, and in Cambridge we are celebrating with workshops and the long-awaited return of the Annual Bike Ride on May 21.

Here are some highlights throughout the month:

May 16th - 20th - Bike to Work Week

May 20th - Bike to Work Day

Bike Maintenance Clinic

Tuesday, May 3, 2022

5:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m.

Valente Branch (826 Cambridge Street)

In-person workshop

Looking to get your bike tuned up for spring riding? This hands-on workshop, held in collaboration with Cambridge’s Community Development Department, will cover: the ABCs (Air, Brakes, Chain) of bicycle maintenance, with time at the end for any specific questions you may have on basic repairs. Bring your own bike or work on one provided by the instructor. Registration is required.

How to Buy A Used Bicycle

Monday, May 9, 2022

6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Main Library - Community Room (449 Broadway)

In person workshop

Need a bike to get ready for the annual ride? Join Cambridge’s Mobility Education Coordinator to learn what to look for in buying a used bicycle. We will cover how to check over a bicycle to evaluate its condition, styles of bikes, and how to make sure you find a bicycle that fits your needs. We will finish off with a review of best locking techniques.

Cambridge Bicycle Committee's Annual May Bike Ride: Trails to Rails

Saturday, May 21, 2022

9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Starts from Joan Lorentz Park (449 Broadway)

Save the date for the annual May Bike Ride. We’ll be celebrating Cambridge’s rich history with a 14-mile ride around the city, exploring historical train tracks that have been converted into trails for pedestrians and cyclists. No need to register, just show up and enjoy! More details, visit cambridgema.gov/bikerides for updates.

Established in 1956, National Bike Month is a chance to showcase the many benefits of bicycling — and encourage more folks to giving biking a try. For more information about biking in Cambridge, visit cambridgema.gov/bikes.