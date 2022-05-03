Lacrosse: Walton downs South Forsyth boys 13-4

Here's a look at the 2022 all-Region 6-7A baseball team, which was released Wednesday. Tyler Triche (North Forsyth), Cole Munhall (North Forsyth), Brody Wheeler (Denmark), Hayden Fox (Denmark), Harry Harris (Denmark), Lucas Witt (Denmark), Jacob Kruger (Denmark), Britton Rellinger (South Forsyth), Dylan Carter (South Forsyth), Ryan Becker (South Forsyth), Brennan Hudson (South Forsyth), Trey Tully (South Forsyth), Sam Medrano ( Forsyth Central), Nathan Townsend ( Forsyth Central), Gavin Culberson (West Forsyth), Christian Vasquez (West Forsyth), AJ Rodriguez (West Forsyth), Will Barrett (Gainesville), William Scott (Gainesville), Tyler Boutwell (Lambert), Parker Brosius (Lambert), Nate Dvorsky (Lambert), Justin Haskins (Lambert), Jack Schaeffer (Lambert).
