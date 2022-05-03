ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth, GA

Lacrosse: Walton downs South Forsyth boys 13-4

Forsyth County News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARIETTA – Walton pulled away midway through the second quarter to down South Forsyth 13-4 and end the War Eagles' season in the Class 6A-7A Sweet 16. Clay Walsh led the War Eagles with two goals and goalkeeper Ethan Barlag finished with 11 saves. Walton took control of...

www.forsythnews.com

