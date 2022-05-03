ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

A Place In The Sun's Laura Hamilton showcases her toned midriff in pink sports bra as she keeps fit with aerial yoga while on holiday... as she puts fire at her new house behind her

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Laura Hamilton showed how she stays in shape as she worked up a sweat with some aerial yoga while on holiday.

The A Place In The Sun presenter, 40, displayed her toned midriff as she sported a pink sports bra and a pair of black leggings.

Sharing snaps of herself showing off her flexibility with an aerial sling, the star styled her blonde locks into an updo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wrc2x_0fRZEPz900
Keeping fit: Laura Hamilton showed how she stays in shape as she worked up a sweat with some aerial yoga while on holiday

Laura made her followers envious as she worked out outdoors in front of a breathtaking sea view.

Alongside the post, she wrote: 'Aerial arts uses every single part of your body, every little tiny muscle that you never even knew...'

It comes after Laura recently called the fire brigade after a blazing inferno broke out at her new house last week, sharing the shocking evidence to Instagram.

The TV presenter recorded a shocking video of an emergency service team member spraying a pile of rubble with a hose, while she watched on in horror.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NTiO0_0fRZEPz900
Impressive: The A Place In The Sun presenter, 40, displayed her toned midriff as she sported a pink sports bra and a pair of black leggings

After splitting with her husband Alex Goward earlier this year, the mum-of-two moved into the Surrey property, and she has been restoring its exterior.

In her caption, she wrote: 'Errr... just a little mishap at the rebuild this morning with the fire brigade coming to the rescue...'

Laura proudly showed off her new home back in January and could be seen smiling as she stood outside the double fronted red brick property.

Giving her followers an insight into her plans for the house, Laura wrote: 'The scaffolding is up and the renovation begins…

'It’s no secret I love renovating properties. I love turning something run down in to something special…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O6Atq_0fRZEPz900
Worrying: It comes after Laura recently called the fire brigade after a blazing inferno broke out at her new house last week, sharing the shocking evidence to Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z7tBC_0fRZEPz900
Single: After splitting with her husband Alex Goward earlier this year, the mum-of-two moved into the sprawling property
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06jUPp_0fRZEPz900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HPjeM_0fRZEPz900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QJI1z_0fRZEPz900
Troubling: The clip looked like scenes from a horror movie, with smoke plumes filling the air

'Yesterday my planning application was validated, and whilst I now have a couple of months before I can (hopefully) start the major work, in the meantime I’m making a start on repairing the roof and repointing the brickwork!'

On her Instagram Stories, the broadcaster shared a snap of the view out the front of the property, captioning the image: 'Beautiful sash windows that need some (love).'

Meanwhile, she posted a picture of a glass table with a homely arrangement of a bunch of flowers, a candle and a lamp on it, writing: 'I have BIG plans for my new home, but in the meantime it's cozy with lots of lamps, candles and flowers.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GWMvA_0fRZEPz900
Moving day: Laura proudly showed off her new home back in January and could be seen smiling as she stood outside the double fronted red brick property

It comes after the TV personality revealed her son was taken to hospital, after going 'through it' for the last few weeks.

She took to Instagram to share a black and white photo of her holding her eight-year-old son Rocco's hand, which was connected to an IV line.

She also posted another picture of the machine that was dosing his medication, but did not elaborate on what had resulted in the hospital stay.

Giving an update for her followers, Laura said: 'The last few days have been interesting to say the least…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jsXhd_0fRZEPz900
House tour: On her Instagram Stories, the broadcaster shared a snap of the view out the front of the property, captioning the image: 'Beautiful sash windows that need some (love)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40E7lM_0fRZEPz900
Comforting: Laura posted a picture of a glass table with a homely arrangement of a bunch of flowers, a candle and a lamp on it

'Being a Mum is THE most important job in the world and no matter what Rocco and Tahlia will ALWAYS come first.'

She expressed her gratitude to the NHS staff, adding: 'This brave little boy has been through it over the last few weeks and I just want to thank the NHS for helping him get better.'

She was flooded with comments from her famous friends, who all passed on their well-wishes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sVbK9_0fRZEPz900
Oh no: Following the news of the separation it was reported that her increased time at home due to the pandemic was a reason for their split (pictured lune 2021)

Julia Bradbury wrote: 'You're right... Being a Mum is No 1. Hope you're little man pulls through'.

Her co-star Danni Menzies echoed: 'Sending lots love xxxxx'

MailOnline contacted Laura's reps for comment at the time.

The hospital dash comes after Laura revealed she was separating from her husband of ten years back in January, admitting it 'wasn't something she ever thought she'd be saying.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EiaiH_0fRZEPz900
Poorly: It comes after she shared a black and white photo of her holding her eight-year-old son Rocco's hand, which was connected to an IV line, after he was taken to hospital
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JFWaZ_0fRZEPz900
Sombre: She also posted another picture of the machine that was dosing his medication, but did not elaborate on what had caused the hospital stay

Following the news of the separation it was reported that her increased time at home due to the pandemic was a reason for their split.

A friend told The Sun On Sunday, 'Laura is often away abroad travelling with her work on A Place In The Sun, so the couple weren’t used to spending so much time together under one roof.

'She really wanted to make the marriage work for the sake of the family. She threw her all into saving the relationship, but in lockdown they reached crisis point.

Laura married insurance broker Alex in 2012 three years after they started dating and they share two children, Rocco and daughter Tahlia, six.

The blonde beauty penned in her statement: 'This isn't something I ever thought I'd be saying but, after 13 years of being together Alex and I have separated.

'Our children are and always will be our number one priority and we would respect privacy for our family at this time.'

Alongside her message to fans, Laura shared an image which read: 'Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CqL6y_0fRZEPz900
Family: She said: 'Being a Mum is THE most important job in the world and no matter what Rocco and Tahlia will ALWAYS come first' (pictured in July 2021)

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Heather Small, 57, stuns in a vibrant green midi dress and a multi-coloured necklace as she performs at 34 Mayfair for charity Greenhouse Sports' 20th Birthday

Heather Small showcased her ageless beauty when attending a glamorous charity event in Mayfair on Wednesday night. Looking typically stylish, the M People frontwoman, 57, appeared radiant in a vibrant green midi dress as she performed at the 20th birthday bash for Greenhouse Sports at the swanky 34 Mayfair. The...
CELEBRITIES
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle didn't understand that Diana had to 'work like a dog on humdrum assignments' for the Royal Family before becoming a 'global humanitarian superstar', claims ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown

Meghan Markle didn't understand that Princess Diana had to 'work like a dog' for more than a decade within the Royal Family before becoming a 'global humanitarian superstar', a royal expert has claimed. Appearing on ITV's Lorraine today to discuss her new book The Palace Papers, ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Bradbury
Person
Laura Hamilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Bra#Midriff#Aerial Yoga#Fire Hose#Sun#The A Place
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle 'hated every second' of touring Australia with Prince Harry and slammed the visit as 'pointless' - despite thousands of Aussies coming out to support them, royal sources claim

Meghan Markle 'hated' touring Australia with husband Prince Harry back in October 2018 and found the visit 'pointless,' according to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown. The British writer revealed Meghan's feelings during her time Down Under in her new royal biography, 'The Palace Papers'. Brown, who was Princess Diana's...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

‘It’s that time of the month’: Top female golfer, 25, leaves interviewer ‘lost for words’ when she explains that her physio rushed on to stretch her back to alleviate period pains during a tournament in California

Lydia Ko, 25, a Korean-born New Zealand professional golfer, left a reporter speechless when she answered a question about why her physiotherapist ran up during a tournament. The physio ran on to the pitch to stretch her back to alleviate pain during the Palos Verdes Championship in California. Asked whether...
GOLF
Daily Mail

'It's the Queen who needs protecting from YOU, Harry!': Ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown suggests the Duke of Sussex could be brought back into the fold... if he stops lobbing 'hand grenades' at his family

Members of the Royal Family think it is the Queen who needs to be protected from Prince Harry after his comments about ensuring his grandmother was 'protected', a royal commentator claimed today. The Duke of Sussex claimed during an interview with NBC's Today show two weeks ago that when he...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

352K+
Followers
35K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy