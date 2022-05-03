Two children killed in house fire in Fresno. Two more people injured, firefighters say

Two small children died in a two-alarm fire Tuesday morning in west Fresno, a deputy fire chief confirmed.

Reports of smoke coming from the house in the 3600 block of West Robinson Avenue, near Dakota and Brawley avenues, came in about 6:40 a.m., Deputy Chief Ted Seminious said.

The two children died in the blaze and their mother had serious burns, he said. She was taken to an area hospital.

An adult male cousin had less serious injuries, he said.

In an update Monday morning, the ages of the deceased children were reported to be a 5 and 18 months old; their genders were not confirmed.

Eight Fresno fire units and 32 personnel responded to the fire, Seminious said.

Seminious said he had no immediate information on the cause of the fire.

Police blocked off a section of Marty Avenue and Robinson Avenue for the investigation and cleanup.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Emergency personnel respond to a house fire in the 3600 block of West Robinson Avenue on Tuesday morning, May 3, 2022. THADDEUS MILLER/tmiller@fresnobee.com