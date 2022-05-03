ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Two children killed in house fire in Fresno. Two more people injured, firefighters say

By Thaddeus Miller
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rsqwn_0fRZE18C00

Two small children died in a two-alarm fire Tuesday morning in west Fresno, a deputy fire chief confirmed.

Reports of smoke coming from the house in the 3600 block of West Robinson Avenue, near Dakota and Brawley avenues, came in about 6:40 a.m., Deputy Chief Ted Seminious said.

The two children died in the blaze and their mother had serious burns, he said. She was taken to an area hospital.

An adult male cousin had less serious injuries, he said.

In an update Monday morning, the ages of the deceased children were reported to be a 5 and 18 months old; their genders were not confirmed.

Eight Fresno fire units and 32 personnel responded to the fire, Seminious said.

Seminious said he had no immediate information on the cause of the fire.

Police blocked off a section of Marty Avenue and Robinson Avenue for the investigation and cleanup.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S4kIy_0fRZE18C00
Emergency personnel respond to a house fire in the 3600 block of West Robinson Avenue on Tuesday morning, May 3, 2022. THADDEUS MILLER/tmiller@fresnobee.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWZJ4_0fRZE18C00
Emergency personnel respond to a house fire in the 3600 block of West Robinson Avenue on Tuesday morning, May 3, 2022. THADDEUS MILLER/tmiller@fresnobee.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Brawley, CA
Fresno, CA
Accidents
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Police#Firefighters#Accident
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Woman found alive after six days stranded in California forest, surviving on snow and yogurt

A missing woman has been found alive after spending six days lost in a California forest under heavy snowfall, police say.According to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office, Sheena Gullett, 52, had been stranded in her car in the woods near Little Valley since 14 April. On the morning of 20 April, after days of helicopter and ground searches, a sheriff’s sergeant found the vehicle, and Ms Gullett rushed out.“She was very emotional, but physically okay,” the Sheriff’s Office said.Police say Ms Gullett’s ordeal began last Thursday when she and her friend, Justin Lonich, 48, were driving home to Little...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
TODAY.com

California teen who vanished last year is found in Nevada; stepfather arrested

A California teenager who disappeared last summer was found in Nevada and her stepfather was taken into custody, authorities said. Katauna Whisenant, 14, was located by Nevada State Police, and her stepfather was arrested on an active warrant, the police chief in the Northern California town of Crescent City, where the girl is from, said in a statement Sunday.
NEVADA STATE
PIX11

Mother of NYPD officer fatally shot in Queens, police say

OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) — A 51-year-old mother of an NYPD officer was pronounced dead at her Queens residence Wednesday afternoon after a shooting, police said. The report came in about 2:26 p.m. Police said they responded to the home on 109th Avenue and found Anna Torres shot multiple times. Torres was shot after a […]
QUEENS, NY
KTLA

Victim of California ‘Happy Face Killer’ ID’d after 29 years

A victim of the Happy Face Killer has been identified nearly 30 years after her body was left near a California highway, authorities said Monday. Patricia Skiple of Colton, Oregon, had been known only as “Blue Pacheco” for the color of her clothing until genetic genealogy was used to identify her last week, the Santa […]
COLTON, OR
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
855
Followers
154
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy