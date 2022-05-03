ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Newly crowned ‘King’ Kirby Smart took over college football with resiliency amid heartbreak

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nt5yQ_0fRZDKmX00
Kirby Smart National Championship Celebration During the Georgia Bulldogs National Championship celebration in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles)

ATHENS — Kirby Smart and his Georgia football program have been validated like no other program in the nation.

It goes back to the competitive approach and resiliency Smart preaches, and more importantly, demands from his players and practices on a daily basis.

To that point, Smart and staff surged on the recruiting trail in the aftermath of a heartbreaking 26-23 defeat to Alabama in the 2018 CFP Championship Game, polishing off a No. 1-ranked class while tears were still drying across the DawgNation.

“We had to recruit within two days of that,” Smart revealed, “so I’m in the homes selling the season we had, and the progress we made.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Woman Hospitalized After College Football Running Back’s Arrest

A woman reportedly had to be taken to the hospital after a vehicle collision with Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh over the weekend. McIntosh was arrested Sunday morning on misdemeanor reckless driving charges. As well as, failure to wear a seatbelt. Authorities say the Bulldogs RB was traveling about 60 miles per hour in a 40 MPH zone around 4 AM.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
The Spun

2 Schools Getting 'Most Chatter' For Arch Manning

Two schools are reportedly getting the most "buzz" for five-star quarterback Arch Manning right now. Arch Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country, is the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning. The New Orleans, Louisiana native is one of the most hyped quarterback recruits in recent memory. He's...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
The Spun

Former Georgia LB Indicted, Charged With Raping Woman

Adam Anderson, a former linebacker for the University of Georgia football team, has been indicted and charged with raping a 21-year-old woman. A grand jury reached the decision on Tuesday. The incident occurred sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. on Oct. 29 of 2021, according to reports. The woman reportedly...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Bru McCoy, Former 5-Star Recruit, Announces Transfer Destination

Former USC wide receiver Bru McCoy has announced his decision to join the Tennessee Volunteers for the 2022 season. McCoy, a five-star recruit in the 2019 class, entered the transfer portal back in January after a season marred by troubling legal issues. Head coach Josh Heupel and the Tennessee program immediately reached out as potential suitors.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
The Spun

Look: 1 Major Program's Chances With Arch Manning 'Fading'

The Alabama Crimson Tide could reportedly be losing their grip on top quarterback prospect Arch Manning. Per On3 Sports, the race for the 6-foot-4, 215-pound signal-caller is down to three teams: Alabama, Georgia and Texas. But, On3's prediction algorithm has Bama's chances fading. Saying that the Longhorns hold a 44.4...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSB Radio

Bulldogs Rally to Beat Kennesaw State

Georgia baseball tallied eight unanswered runs in an explosive 10-7 comeback win over Kennesaw State and grabbed a momentum boost before a crucial SEC East series this weekend. The No. 22-ranked Bulldogs (30-14, 12-9) bounced back from a heartbreaking series loss at LSU on Sunday to beat the Owls (26-18,...
KENNESAW, GA
AL.com

Alabama, Auburn and other SEC schools attempting to flip 3-star OL

From his freshman year, RyQueze McElderry’s size grabbed people’s attention. Anniston High coaches figured he’d be a rotational offensive lineman, if not a starter outright when he joined varsity. When GrindLab Academy’s Douglas Laister, a Birmingham-based trainer, saw McElderry at a UAB game, he had to confirm that the 6-foot-1, 270-pound McElderry was a ninth-grader.
ANNISTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Resiliency#Recruiting#American Football#Cox Media Group
AL.com

Nick Saban shares hilarious story about when Alabama lost to Louisiana-Monroe in 2007

Believe it not, there was a time when Alabama fans didn’t think Nick Saban was the man for the job. That statement is laughable now, and the Alabama coach proved it on Monday, sharing a story about a conversation he had in 2007 after his Crimson Tide lost to Louisiana-Monroe during the presentation of the inaugural Nick Saban Legacy Award in a ceremony in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
connect-bridgeport.com

Former Georgia QB JT Daniels Officially a Mountaineer

West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that JT Daniels, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound, redshirt senior quarterback from Irvine, California, has signed a grant-in-aid and will transfer to WVU from Georgia. JT Daniels, r-Sr., QB, 6-3, 210, Irvine, California/Mater Dei Catholic/USC/Georgia. 2021 (r-Jr.) – Georgia. Played for coach...
IRVINE, CA
FanSided

This is the Georgia football fans’ biggest personality trait

Georgia football fans have some of the best traditions in college football and some of the most exciting fans. Still, according to outsiders, they see only one personality trait. Saturday Down South posted a graphic on social media defining each of the SEC’s fanbases with one word. Most of them...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
20K+
Followers
65K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy