Read Why Biogen Shares Are Trading Higher After Q1 Earnings

Singapore-based fintech company, Lazetrader, announces the launch of Lazeer AI, its AI trading software to enable Forex traders make consistent profits with little efforts. It is looking like the dawn of a new beginning in the global financial markets following the launch of a revolutionary trading solution, Lazeer AI, by Lazetrader. Technological advancements in the financial and trading industry that has led to the emergence of artificial intelligence trading has enabled the use of complex algorithms to analyse and optimise market data for fast execution of trade orders. Consequently, Lazetrader aims to bring the future of Forex trading home for as many people as possible with the launch of its software.

