Ciara's High-Slit Gown Sparkled on the Met Gala Red Carpet

By Shelcy Joseph
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ciara's high-slit gown sparkled on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet, a look she said was inspired by the "modern woman of Gilded Age" in her interview with live-stream host La La Anthony. The one-shoulder design is covered in gleaming metallics...

