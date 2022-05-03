ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Paramount+ streaming service to launch in the UK and Ireland in June

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0to6cX_0fRZBwxD00

The Paramount+ streaming service will launch in the UK and Ireland on June 22, the company has confirmed.

The US media giant’s platform will feature content from the firm’s range of studios and brands, including Paramount Pictures, Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon.

Paramount confirmed the service will cost £6.99 a month or £69.90 a year and will be available online and the Paramount+ as well as via connected TV devices from Apple, Amazon, Google and Samsung and through Sky TV – with Sky Cinema customers having access to the platform at no extra cost.

It will be home to original shows including Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the Halo TV series based on the hit video game franchise and the new TV adaption of The Man Who Fell To Earth.

The service will also include access to the wider library of Star Trek content, as well as that of South Park, the MTV Shores series and family content such as SpongeBob SquarePants, Paw Patrol and Rugrats, the company said.

“Paramount is known for its leading portfolio of premium entertainment brands and a robust content engine that fuels our rapidly expanding streaming service, Paramount+,” Raffaele Annecchino, Paramount Global president of international networks, studios and streaming, said.

“This year will be monumental for our streaming strategy as we accelerate our global ambitions, rapidly expanding Paramount+ in Europe beginning with the UK, Italy, Germany, France and more by the end of this year and debut in Asia with South Korea in June, followed by India in 2023.

“With an already expansive global footprint and a strong, long-term market-by-market strategy, we are well-poised to continue our positive momentum.”

Maria Kyriacou, Paramount’s UK president, said the platform would be a “one-stop destination” for the company’s biggest brands and a place where “fans of all ages can find exclusive original premium content, global hits, and discover a world of favourites from Paramount’s vast catalogue”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Webber maps out Royal Ascot aim for Indefatigable

Paul Webber is planning an ambitious Flat campaign with his star mare Indefatigable, including a return to familiar territory for her first outing on the level. The Cheltenham Festival-winning hurdler won her sole previous Flat appearance in a Pontefract maiden last October and that has whetted the appetite to keep the game daughter of Schiaparelli going throughout the summer while the ground remains in her favour.
ANIMALS
CNBC

Amazon has a new name for its free streaming TV service

Amazon said Wednesday it's rebranding its free-to-stream, ad-supported service from IMDb TV to Amazon Freevee. The service was launched in 2019 as IMDb Freedive. Ad-based, on-demand offerings are on the rise in a market that's filled with subscription services. Amazon jumped into the ad-supported video streaming market three years ago...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#Ireland#Uk#Connected Tv#Mtv#Sky Tv#Sky Cinema#Paw Patrol#Paramount#Paramount Global
Variety

VFX/Animation Studio Tippett Expands Into Canada (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Berkeley, California-based visual effects and animation production company Tippett Studio, helmed by two-time Oscar winner Phil Tippett, is expanding into Canada with its first satellite office in Toronto, which will be called Tippett Canada. The company’s recent projects include “The Book of Boba Fett,” Season 2 of “The Mandalorian,” Marvel Studio’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” all three on Disney+, and Season 2 of “Locke and Key” on Netflix. Tippett’s Toronto operation, which will house a fully functioning post-production studio, will be headed by Gary Mundell, president of Tippett Canada, and current COO...
BERKELEY, CA
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
Country
India
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Month (May 2022)

May is here, and we’re going to look at the shows and films that are new to Netflix this Month of May 2022. There are so many new shows coming to Netflix this month of May 2022, and it’s as if the subscription-based streaming platform is trying to get back its lost subscribers. Here in this article, we take a look at the new shows coming to Netflix this month, which is quite a lot and a meaty launch month compared to April. So, without further ado, here we go.
TV & VIDEOS
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Variety

Mercedes LeAnza, Lead Creative Producer at Amazon Studios, Dies at 40

Click here to read the full article. Mercedes Angelica LeAnza, a film and television producer who had been serving as a lead creative producer at Amazon Studios and Prime Video, died on April 10 of bile duct cancer. She was 40. Born on Nov. 12, 1981 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago to Sandra Voris LeAnza, LeAnza relocated to California with her mother and brother, Kyle, after her parents’ divorce. After living in Los Angeles, the family moved to San Mateo, where LeAnza completed high school. LeAnza attended Loyola Marymount University, where she graduated with honors in theater arts and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
GamesRadar+

7 New Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of entertaining new additions to your favorite streaming platforms. If you're looking to binge-watch a new series this weekend, you're in luck – there are plenty to choose from this week. On Netflix, there's heartwarming coming-of-age drama Heartstopper, as well as new installments of comedy-drama Russian Doll and reality show Selling Sunset.
TV & VIDEOS
TheStreet

Why is Netflix Losing Subscribers?

The growth of streaming platforms and the slow migration of audiences away from traditional television and into the “watch what you want, when you want” model was the primary story of the entertainment industry in the ’10s, and Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report was the main character.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

New Thriller Series Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Over the last month or so, Netflix has been absolutely dominated by the new season of Bridgerton. The acclaimed romantic dramedy from Shonda Rhimes has been nothing short of a behemoth for the streaming service, recently breaking its own viewership record to become the most-watched season debut in Netflix history. This week, however, another Netflix original series has started to soar, taking Bridgerton's pole position in the daily Netflix Top 10 list.
TV SERIES
Money

Netflix Could Launch a New Plan (With Ads) That's as Cheap as Hulu or Disney+

Netflix always wanted to remain ad-free. But now that the streaming pioneer is losing subscribers and facing more competition from lower-priced options, Netflix is seriously considering a cheaper plan that’s supported by advertisements. The company’s co-CEO Reed Hastings made the announcement Tuesday following a disappointing first-quarter earnings report that...
TV & VIDEOS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
132K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy