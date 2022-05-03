ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears' updated roster following 2022 NFL draft

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tMZTU_0fRZBsQJ00

The 2022 NFL draft is in the books, and the Chicago Bears have welcomed 11 new rookies to the fold.

General manager Ryan Poles turned six draft selections into 11 on draft weekend, where he found some immediate starters in second-round picks cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker. Wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. and punter Trenton Gill could also contribute significantly as rookies.

Chicago still has some work to do building their 90-man roster. But here’s a look at where the Bears roster stands following the 2022 NFL draft — not including unconfirmed undrafted free agent additions.

Quarterback (3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vxNjD_0fRZBsQJ00
AP Photo/Aaron Gash
  • Justin Fields
  • Trevor Siemian
  • Ryan Willis

There’s no disputing that Fields is QB1 heading into the 2022 season, where he’ll have an entire offseason to prepare as the starter. Chicago signed Siemian to serve as Fields’ backup, and they released Nick Foles after not being able to find a trade partner.

Running back (5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BeqTn_0fRZBsQJ00
Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports
  • David Montgomery
  • Khalil Herbert
  • Darrynton Evans
  • Khari Blasingame
  • Trestan Ebner

Following Tarik Cohen’s release, the Bears’ running backs room is set with Montgomery and Herbert. Montgomery is entering the final year of his rookie deal and Herbert was impressive in his rookie year. Chicago also added Evans and Blasingame, who will serve as fullback, to the depth chart. The Bears drafted Ebner in the sixth round to add more depth at the position.

Wide receiver (8)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=494aKO_0fRZBsQJ00
USA Today Sports
  • Darnell Mooney
  • Byron Pringle
  • Velus Jones Jr.
  • Equanimeous St. Brown
  • David Moore
  • Dazz Newsome
  • Nsimba Webster
  • Isaiah Coulter

The Bears have started reassembling their wide receiver room through free agency with the additions of Pringle and St. Brown. They join Mooney as the three likely roster locks currently under contract. Chicago turned to the NFL draft to add another playmaker for Fields in Jones, who’s a speedster that can become dangerous in Luke Getsy’s offense.

Tight end (4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02eudF_0fRZBsQJ00
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
  • Cole Kmet
  • Ryan Griffin
  • James O’Shaughnessy
  • Jesper Horsted

Tight end is one of the more solid position groups on offense with Kmet locked down. They added more bodies to the room with the free-agent additions of Griffin and O’Shaughnessy, as well as re-signing Horsted to a one-year deal.

Offensive line (15)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01vaU4_0fRZBsQJ00
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
  • Cody Whitehair
  • Lucas Patrick
  • Teven Jenkins
  • Larry Borom
  • Julien Davenport
  • Sam Mustipher
  • Dakota Dozier
  • Braxton Jones
  • Zach Taylor
  • Doug Kramer
  • Ja’Tyre Carter
  • Lachavious Simmons
  • Dieter Eiselen
  • Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
  • Willie Wright

The Bears didn’t do much to address the offensive line in free agency, with Patrick being their biggest signing. Chicago drafted four offensive linemen on Day 3 of the draft in Jones, Taylor, Kramer and Carter. Whitehair, Patrick, Jenkins and Borom are presumed starters heading into the season with a. vacant right guard spot up for grabs.

Edge (8)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dLQ4y_0fRZBsQJ00
AP Photo/Butch Dill
  • Robert Quinn
  • Trevis Gipson
  • Al-Quadin Muhammad
  • Jeremiah Attaochu
  • Dominique Robinson
  • Sam Kamara
  • Charles Snowden
  • Ledarius Mack

Even after trading Khalil Mack to the Chargers, the Bears are in a good position at edge rusher heading into the offseason with Quinn, Gipson and free-agent addition Muhammad. They drafted Robinson in the fifth round to provide another solid option off the edge along with fellow developmental players Snowden and Kamara.

Interior defensive line (6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TTTUb_0fRZBsQJ00
Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
  • Justin Jones
  • Khyiris Tonga
  • Mario Edwards
  • Angelo Blackson
  • LaCale London
  • Auzoyah Alufohai

The interior of the defensive line saw some shake-up last week with the expected signing of Larry Ogunjobi. Unfortunately, Ogunjobi didn’t pass his physical, so the team didn’t sign him. Instead, Chicago pivoted to Jones, who figures to serve as the team’s three-technique in Matt Eberflus’ defense.

Linebacker (6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tDgJ3_0fRZBsQJ00
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
  • Roquan Smith
  • Nicholas Morrow
  • Matthew Adams
  • Caleb Johnson
  • Noah Dawkins
  • Joe Thomas

Linebacker remains a need for the Bears, as they have six currently on the roster and just two presumed starters. During free agency, Chicago did find a starter in Morrow, who had a career year with the Raiders in 2020 before missing last season due to injury. With Smith and Morrow in place as starters, the Bears still have work to do.

Cornerback (10)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r6OhY_0fRZBsQJ00
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
  • Jaylon Johnson
  • Kyler Gordon
  • Thomas Graham Jr.
  • Tavon Young
  • Kindle Vildor
  • Greg Stroman Jr.
  • Duke Shelley
  • Lamar Jackson
  • Michael Joseph
  • Bopete Keyes

Cornerback was the Bears’ biggest need on defense heading into the offseason. Johnson was the only sure thing at cornerback until they added Gordon in the second round of the NFL draft. Earlier this offseason, Chicago found their presumed starter in the slot in Young.

Safety (5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eqNi2_0fRZBsQJ00
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
  • Eddie Jackson
  • Jaquan Brisker
  • Dane Cruikshank
  • DeAndre Houston-Carson
  • Elijah Hicks

The Bears appear to have their starting safeties in Jackson and second-round pick Brisker, who projects to be an immediate starter as a rookie. Chicago also drafted Hicks in the seventh round to add more depth to a position that was bolstered by the free-agent additions of Cruikshank and Houston-Carson.

Specialists

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lh6aY_0fRZBsQJ00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
  • K Cairo Santos
  • LS Patrick Scales
  • P Trenton Gill
  • P Ryan Winslow

For the first time in awhile, the Bears’ special teams will look a little different. While Santos remains and Scales was re-signed, Pat O’Donnell signed with the Packers. Chicago drafted Gill with their final selection in the seventh round to compete with Winslow.

Comments / 2

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs sign 7 players from rookie draft class

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced seven of the ten players from their rookie draft class. A report came in earlier that George Karlaftis had signed, but with the rookies arriving in Kansas City for minicamp, it was only a matter of time before other players officially signed their contracts with the team. On Friday, the majority of those players had a chance to put pen to paper.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top UNC basketball transfer target named among best available

The transfer portal officially ‘closed’ over the weekend meaning any player who were to enter their name in the transfer portal moving forward would not be eligible to play this upcoming season unless a waiver was granted. The UNC basketball program has one open scholarship following the announcement that Kerwin Walton would be entering the portal on the final day of the open transfer window. One name that has become a key target and top priority for the Tar Heels is Baylor hybrid forward Matthew Mayer. The 6-foot-9 forward is going through the NBA Draft process but did become one of the...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Morasha Wiggins leaves UNC, enters transfer portal

After one season at North Carolina,  Morasha Wiggins has decided it’s time to move on and is in the transfer portal. The Michigan native from Kalamazoo Central High School was one of UNC’s top recruits, ranking 18th in the ESPNW 2021 class. Wiggins also received multiple honors as a top recruit, including Michigan’s AP All-State Division 1 co-player of the year. That year she averaged 24.3 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. In her freshman season with the Tar Heels, she didn’t see much action averaging 8.6 minutes per game and was down in the rotation a bit. 💙. pic.twitter.com/MOqaVcqXfM — mo (@morashawiggins) May 1, 2022 Wiggins did have a break-out game of the season where she dropped 10 points, four rebounds, and a steal in just 14 minutes of play against Appalachian St. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sophomore Dylan Harper, brother of Rutgers standout Ron Harper Jr., adds three offers the past two weeks

Dylan Harper has seen his recruitment take off the past several weeks, with several bigtime offers rolling in for the class of 2024 guard. A 6-foot-5 prospect out of Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.), Harper is a consensus four-star recruit. The 247Sports Composite lists him as the No. 33 player in the nation. He is the No. 3 player in New Jersey for his recruiting class. And his recruitment is really starting to pick up in recent weeks. Over the past two weeks, Harper has received offers from Indiana (April 24), Texas Tech (April 29) and Missouri (May 2). In February, he was offered by Georgetown. Last season, he pulled in offers from Rutgers and St. Peter’s.   Twin we gotta start smiling😂😂😂 https://t.co/Ff9BIKhgMm — Ron Harper Jr. (@__RHJR) May 3, 2022 Don Bosco finished the season 23-5. RelatedRutgers football latest to offer four-star athlete from Florida Harper is the younger brother of Ron Harper Jr., the Rutgers basketball standout forward who declared for the NBA draft following this past season. His father is Ron Harper Sr. who starred in the NBA and won five NBA titles.
RAMSEY, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Offseason grades for all 32 NFL teams

Report card time Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Things have settled now that the NFL draft is in the rearview mirror for the fans and franchises. When it came to choosing college talent from the 2022 NFL draft, what teams did well and excelled? Which ones flopped? And how has that translated to the overall offseason? Glad you asked..Arizona Cardinals Michael Chow-Arizona Republic The Cardinals will do anything to keep Kyler Murray happy. While he wasn't a pick, the acquisition of the erratic Hollywood Brown for a draft choice feels like doing what the quarterback wants... rather than adding strength to the wide...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#2022 Nfl Draft#Matthew Adams#American Football#Siemian
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ty Lawson set to join the Big3 to continue basketball career

Former UNC basketball standout Ty Lawson is continuing his professional career and will do so in the United States. But it won’t be the NBA where Lawson will hit the court but instead the Big3 per Bally’s Sports. The 3-on-3 basketball league founded by Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz, will add Lawson among other players for the upcoming season. The 34-year-old Lawson played three seasons at North Carolina before being drafted No. 18 overall in the 2009 NBA draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves and then traded to Denver. From there, Lawson played 8 seasons in the NBA before heading overseas in 2017....
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

News: Odell Beckham to Cowboys? 2nd NFL team in Dallas? McCarthy's Lambeau return preserved

There’s a heavy dose of what-ifs in this edition of News and Notes. But we start with one thing Cowboys fans now know for sure: Mike McCarthy will make his return to Lambeau Field in 2022 as the coach of the visiting Cowboys. It’s sure to be sure a surreal day for the former Packers skipper and a contentious game on the (possibly) frozen tundra. There’s also concrete video evidence of the car accident that involved team owner Jerry Jones this week. It doesn’t prove what caused the wreck, but it suggests Jones is lucky he wasn’t injured.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens have reportedly expressed interest in free agent WR Jarvis Landry

The Baltimore Ravens have a need at wide receiver after trading away top wideout Marquise Brown during the 2022 NFL draft. The team will move forward with talented players at the position such as Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, James Proche II and Tylan Wallace, but they could stand to add even more pass catching talent for quarterback Lamar Jackson, especially in the form of an experienced veteran. Baltimore could look to the free agent market in order to do just that.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 5-Star Quarterback lists the A&M as one of his ‘stand out’ schools

At this point, I might as well tell you for the 100th time that recruiting never stops, and programs like Texas A&M continue their relentless approach to going after the top athletes in every recruiting cycle, taking a national approach as the brand continues to grow. In mid-April, Aggies Wire covered the recruitment of 2023 5-Star Quarterback Jaden Rashada after Texas A&M offered the young superstar, immediately putting the Aggies on his radar as he continues to mull one of the biggest decisions of his life. As Rashada continues to develop, the talent is clearly there, with some analysts believing that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

107K+
Followers
152K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy