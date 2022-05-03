Bears' updated roster following 2022 NFL draft

The 2022 NFL draft is in the books, and the Chicago Bears have welcomed 11 new rookies to the fold.

General manager Ryan Poles turned six draft selections into 11 on draft weekend, where he found some immediate starters in second-round picks cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker. Wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. and punter Trenton Gill could also contribute significantly as rookies.

Chicago still has some work to do building their 90-man roster. But here’s a look at where the Bears roster stands following the 2022 NFL draft — not including unconfirmed undrafted free agent additions.

Quarterback (3)

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

Justin Fields

Trevor Siemian

Ryan Willis

There’s no disputing that Fields is QB1 heading into the 2022 season, where he’ll have an entire offseason to prepare as the starter. Chicago signed Siemian to serve as Fields’ backup, and they released Nick Foles after not being able to find a trade partner.

Running back (5)

Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

David Montgomery

Khalil Herbert

Darrynton Evans

Khari Blasingame

Trestan Ebner

Following Tarik Cohen’s release, the Bears’ running backs room is set with Montgomery and Herbert. Montgomery is entering the final year of his rookie deal and Herbert was impressive in his rookie year. Chicago also added Evans and Blasingame, who will serve as fullback, to the depth chart. The Bears drafted Ebner in the sixth round to add more depth at the position.

Wide receiver (8)

USA Today Sports

Darnell Mooney

Byron Pringle

Velus Jones Jr.

Equanimeous St. Brown

David Moore

Dazz Newsome

Nsimba Webster

Isaiah Coulter

The Bears have started reassembling their wide receiver room through free agency with the additions of Pringle and St. Brown. They join Mooney as the three likely roster locks currently under contract. Chicago turned to the NFL draft to add another playmaker for Fields in Jones, who’s a speedster that can become dangerous in Luke Getsy’s offense.

Tight end (4)

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Kmet

Ryan Griffin

James O’Shaughnessy

Jesper Horsted

Tight end is one of the more solid position groups on offense with Kmet locked down. They added more bodies to the room with the free-agent additions of Griffin and O’Shaughnessy, as well as re-signing Horsted to a one-year deal.

Offensive line (15)

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Cody Whitehair

Lucas Patrick

Teven Jenkins

Larry Borom

Julien Davenport

Sam Mustipher

Dakota Dozier

Braxton Jones

Zach Taylor

Doug Kramer

Ja’Tyre Carter

Lachavious Simmons

Dieter Eiselen

Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

Willie Wright

The Bears didn’t do much to address the offensive line in free agency, with Patrick being their biggest signing. Chicago drafted four offensive linemen on Day 3 of the draft in Jones, Taylor, Kramer and Carter. Whitehair, Patrick, Jenkins and Borom are presumed starters heading into the season with a. vacant right guard spot up for grabs.

Edge (8)

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Robert Quinn

Trevis Gipson

Al-Quadin Muhammad

Jeremiah Attaochu

Dominique Robinson

Sam Kamara

Charles Snowden

Ledarius Mack

Even after trading Khalil Mack to the Chargers, the Bears are in a good position at edge rusher heading into the offseason with Quinn, Gipson and free-agent addition Muhammad. They drafted Robinson in the fifth round to provide another solid option off the edge along with fellow developmental players Snowden and Kamara.

Interior defensive line (6)

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Jones

Khyiris Tonga

Mario Edwards

Angelo Blackson

LaCale London

Auzoyah Alufohai

The interior of the defensive line saw some shake-up last week with the expected signing of Larry Ogunjobi. Unfortunately, Ogunjobi didn’t pass his physical, so the team didn’t sign him. Instead, Chicago pivoted to Jones, who figures to serve as the team’s three-technique in Matt Eberflus’ defense.

Linebacker (6)

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Roquan Smith

Nicholas Morrow

Matthew Adams

Caleb Johnson

Noah Dawkins

Joe Thomas

Linebacker remains a need for the Bears, as they have six currently on the roster and just two presumed starters. During free agency, Chicago did find a starter in Morrow, who had a career year with the Raiders in 2020 before missing last season due to injury. With Smith and Morrow in place as starters, the Bears still have work to do.

Cornerback (10)

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Jaylon Johnson

Kyler Gordon

Thomas Graham Jr.

Tavon Young

Kindle Vildor

Greg Stroman Jr.

Duke Shelley

Lamar Jackson

Michael Joseph

Bopete Keyes

Cornerback was the Bears’ biggest need on defense heading into the offseason. Johnson was the only sure thing at cornerback until they added Gordon in the second round of the NFL draft. Earlier this offseason, Chicago found their presumed starter in the slot in Young.

Safety (5)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Eddie Jackson

Jaquan Brisker

Dane Cruikshank

DeAndre Houston-Carson

Elijah Hicks

The Bears appear to have their starting safeties in Jackson and second-round pick Brisker, who projects to be an immediate starter as a rookie. Chicago also drafted Hicks in the seventh round to add more depth to a position that was bolstered by the free-agent additions of Cruikshank and Houston-Carson.

Specialists

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

K Cairo Santos

LS Patrick Scales

P Trenton Gill

P Ryan Winslow

For the first time in awhile, the Bears’ special teams will look a little different. While Santos remains and Scales was re-signed, Pat O’Donnell signed with the Packers. Chicago drafted Gill with their final selection in the seventh round to compete with Winslow.