South Webster, OH

South Webster Woman Tries To Set Car On Fire With Burning Bra

By Cyn Mackley
 2 days ago
A South Webster resident got a pretty big shock when he looked outside his Frederick Road home at 3 am and spotted a woman holding a flaming bag attempting to set his car on fire.

He ran outside to confront the woman, and she dropped the flaming bag before fleeing in an SUV towards South Webster.

When officers spoke with the residents, they said they weren’t in any type of dispute with anyone and had no idea why someone would want to set their vehicle on fire.

Upon closer examination of the burned bag, deputies noticed two meta underwires inside. They believed someone set a bra on fire inside a plastic bag and attempted to use it to ignite a car.

Authorities have not released wheater or not an arrest was made in this incident.

Portsmouth, OH
