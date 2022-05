India’s western state of Maharashtra has recorded 25 deaths from heat stroke since late March, the highest toll in the past five years.And more fatalities are forecasted as the nation swelters in temperatures over 40C.Scientists have linked the early onset of an intense summer to climate change, and say more than a billion people in India and neighbouring Pakistan were in some way vulnerable to the extreme heat.With cooling monsoon rains only expected next month and increasingly frequent power outages in some parts of India, even households that can afford air conditioners will have little respite over the next...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO