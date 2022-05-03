ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wendell Pierce & Sharon D Clarke Heading To Broadway In ‘Death Of A Salesman’

By Greg Evans
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
The critically acclaimed West End revival of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman starring Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke will be produced on Broadway next season, producers have announced.

Pierce will play Willy Loman, and Clarke will portray wife Linda Loman. Clarke won the Olivier Award for Best Actress for the London production, and Pierce received a Best Actor nomination.

Directed by Miranda Cromwell, who co-directed the London staging with Marianne Elliott, the Broadway production will also star Hadestown ‘s André De Shields as Willy’s brother, Ben, and Khris Davis ( Sweat, Atlanta ) as Biff Loman.

“Looking at Death of a Salesman from the perspective of a Black family living in a predominantly White capitalist world changes the way that you hear this text,” said Cromwell, who shared the Oliver for Best Direction with Elliott. “Wendell and Sharon illuminate the heart of this play in a new way that is both universal and entirely specific.”

Elliott will remain as a producer for the Broadway staging through her Elliott & Harper Productions. Also producing are Cindy Tolan and Kwame Kwei-Armah.

“We’re thrilled to bring this new production of Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman to Broadway, led by the brilliant Miranda Cromwell,” said Elliott and Harper in a statement. “Miranda brings a unique vision and perspective to this classic piece of American theater and explores some of the most important themes at the heart of the show in an entirely new light. There is no better team to tell this story for a new generation of Broadway audiences.”

“I have always been fascinated by the Loman family’s wrestle with assimilation, and the cost of that struggle on one’s mental health, on your family and on your community,” said Kwei-Armah. “This production breathes new life into a show that people think they know.”

Pierce, best known for his TV performances in such series as The Wire, Suits and Chicago P.D. , last appeared on Broadway in 2012’s Clybourne Park. He also appeared on Broadway in The Boys of Winter, Serious Money and Radio Gulf.

Clarke starred on Broadway in this season’s revival of Caroline, Or Change , the Jeanine Tesori-Tony Kushner musical.

Additional information, including the complete cast and creative team, will be announced shortly.

