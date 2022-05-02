Piezo Nanopositioners

As a newly developed technique to slice GaN substrates, which are currently very expensive, with less loss, we previously reported a laser slicing technique in this journal. In the previous report, from the perspective of GaN substrate processing, we could only show that the GaN substrate could be sliced by a laser and that the sliced GaN substrate could be reused. In this study, we newly investigated the applicability of this method as a device fabrication process. We demonstrated the thinning of GaN-on-GaN high-electron-mobility transistors (HEMTs) using a laser slicing technique. Even when the HEMTs were thinned by laser slicing to a thickness of 50Â mm after completing the fabrication process, no significant fracture was observed in these devices, and no adverse effects of laser-induced damage were observed on electrical characteristics. This means that the laser slicing process can be applied even after device fabrication. It can also be used as a completely new semiconductor process for fabricating thin devices with thicknesses on the order of 10Â mm, while significantly reducing the consumption of GaN substrates.

