Piezo Nanopositioners

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorried about long lead times? Most of our closed loop nanopositioners and micropositioners are being delivered in under 60 days! Mad City Labs nanopositioners offer subnanometer...

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
Effects of breccia and water contents on the mechanical properties of fault-core-zone materials

Determining the mechanical properties of fault-core-zone materials is challenging because of the low strength of such materials, which affects field sampling, specimen preparation, and laboratory testing. We overcame this problem by preparing and testing mechanical properties of 132 artificial fault-core-zone specimens consisting of mixtures of breccia, sand, clay, and water. The unconfined compressive strength (UCS), elastic modulus (E), and penetration resistance value (PRV) of these fault-core-zone materials were measured, and the effects of breccia content and water content on mechanical properties were assessed. Results show that UCS is inversely proportional to breccia content and water content, and that E is inversely proportional to water content. Furthermore, the inverse relationship of UCS with water content varies with breccia content. UCS is proportional to both PRV and E, and the relationship for each varies with breccia content. High coefficients of determination (R2"‰="‰0.62"“0.88) between the parameters suggest that breccia content, water content, and PRV are potentially useful parameters for estimating the mechanical properties of fault core zones.
Best portable power stations of 2022

Achieving energy independence by not having to rely on big utility grids is something that we strive for in times of uncertainty. Controlling these predicaments is now possible thanks to advancements in battery technologies while semiconductors used to harness the high power source have been improving continuously. The best portable power stations reduce the need for fuel-powered generators and have made huge strides since the first prototypes came out.
A metasurface-based light-to-microwave transmitter for hybrid wireless communications

Signal conversion plays an important role in many applications such as communication, sensing, and imaging. Realizing signal conversion between optical and microwave frequencies is a crucial step to construct hybrid communication systems that combine both optical and microwave wireless technologies to achieve better features, which are highly desirable in the future wireless communications. However, such a signal conversion process typically requires a complicated relay to perform multiple operations, which will consume additional hardware/time/energy resources. Here, we report a light-to-microwave transmitter based on the time-varying and programmable metasurface integrated with a high-speed photoelectric detection circuit into a hybrid. Such a transmitter can convert a light intensity signal to two microwave binary frequency shift keying signals by using the dispersion characteristics of the metasurface to implement the frequency division multiplexing. To illustrate the metasurface-based transmitter, a hybrid wireless communication system that allows dual-channel data transmissions in a light-to-microwave link is demonstrated, and the experimental results show that two different videos can be transmitted and received simultaneously and independently. Our metasurface-enabled signal conversion solution may enrich the functionalities of metasurfaces, and could also stimulate new information-oriented applications.
Thermal scanning probe lithography

Nature Reviews Methods Primers volumeÂ 2, ArticleÂ number:Â 32 (2022) Cite this article. Thermal scanning probe lithography (tSPL) is a nanofabrication method for the chemical and physical nanopatterning of a large variety of materials and polymer resists with a lateral resolution of 10"‰nm and a depth resolution of 1"‰nm. In this Primer, we describe the working principles of tSPL and highlight the characteristics that make it a powerful tool to locally and directly modify material properties in ambient conditions. We introduce the main features of tSPL, which can pattern surfaces by locally delivering heat using nanosized thermal probes. We define the most critical patterning parameters in tSPL and describe post-patterning analysis of the obtained results. The main sources of reproducibility issues related to the probe and the sample as well as the limitations of the tSPL technique are discussed together with mitigation strategies. The applications of tSPL covered in this Primer include those in biomedicine, nanomagnetism and nanoelectronics; specifically, we cover the fabrication of chemical gradients, tissue-mimetic surfaces, spin wave devices and field-effect transistors based on two-dimensional materials. Finally, we provide an outlook on new strategies that can improve tSPL for future research and the fabrication of next-generation devices.
Dynamic metasurfaces and metadevices empowered by graphene

A new publication in Opto-Electronic Advances overviews dynamic metasurfaces and metadevices empowered by graphene. Metasurfaces, artificial subwavelength structured interfaces, exhibit unprecedented capabilities to manipulate electromagnetic (EM) waves ranging from visible to terahertz and microwave frequencies. In the past decade, static metasurfaces and metadevices have been researched extensively. Due to the...
Laser slice thinning of GaN-on-GaN high electron mobility transistors

As a newly developed technique to slice GaN substrates, which are currently very expensive, with less loss, we previously reported a laser slicing technique in this journal. In the previous report, from the perspective of GaN substrate processing, we could only show that the GaN substrate could be sliced by a laser and that the sliced GaN substrate could be reused. In this study, we newly investigated the applicability of this method as a device fabrication process. We demonstrated the thinning of GaN-on-GaN high-electron-mobility transistors (HEMTs) using a laser slicing technique. Even when the HEMTs were thinned by laser slicing to a thickness of 50Â mm after completing the fabrication process, no significant fracture was observed in these devices, and no adverse effects of laser-induced damage were observed on electrical characteristics. This means that the laser slicing process can be applied even after device fabrication. It can also be used as a completely new semiconductor process for fabricating thin devices with thicknesses on the order of 10Â mm, while significantly reducing the consumption of GaN substrates.
Reactive microscopy with MicroMator software

Microscopic imaging analysis is a crucial component of biochemistry and medicine, with significant progress in accuracy and speed made due to machine learning methods and improved computation. These technical advances can assist researchers adapt microscopy experimental plans online for real-time information of experimental observations. In a new study now published in Nature Communications, Zachary R. Fox and a team of interdisciplinary scientists in France and the U.S., developed MicroMator—an open and flexible software integrated with Python to drive reactive microscopy experiments. Using the experimental framework, they performed dynamic adaptation of fluorescence microscopy on bacteria to show the potential of MicroMator for real-time tracking and targeting experiments at the single-cell level in two primary case studies.
