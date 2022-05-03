ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucasville, OH

Dogs Kills Goats on Jean Dale Road

By Cyn Mackley
 2 days ago
Officers responded to a report of dogs killing goats in Lucasville just after 10 am.

The caller said the neighbors’ dogs killed her goats a few weeks ago. The woman said she contacted the Scioto County Dog Warden weeks ago, but so far nothing had been done about the incident.

Deputies spoke with both parties involved in the incident.

Aggressive Pitbull on the Loose in Franklin Furnace

An aggressive pitbull frightened residents in Franklin Furnace on Sunday night.

An Arizona Street caller said the brown pitbull was wandering around the street and had attacked another dog being walked by its owner.

Deputies responded to the street and spoke with the dog’s owner, and they also contacted the dog warden. Officers said they would follow up on the issue later.

Woman Strips Down on Kenwood Drive

A woman caused quite a commotion on Kenwood Drive just after 11 am. The caller reported a woman was screaming and taking her clothes off and on. When officers arrived at the scene, they observed that the woman was acting abnormally. She was unable to tell officers the month, year,...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
Mom Arrested After Special Victim’s Unit Investigates Baby’s Injuries

A Franklin Furnace mom is behind bars after a two-month investigation by the Scioto County Special Victim’s Unit. Back in late February, personnel from Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus contacted the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office to report an injured 16-month-old Scioto County baby had been brought into the hospital. Medical personnel suspected the injuries were linked to child abuse.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
pethelpful.com

Pit Bulls as Family Dogs

Marcie has been an online writer for over three years. Her article often focus on customer service or pet care. I remember being 15 years old and bringing home my first pit bull. He was a beautiful caramel color and had the biggest green eyes. He was cold in the street, and I couldn't just leave him there. My parents told me he was my responsibility if an owner did not come forward.
ANIMALS
