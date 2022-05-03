Dogs Kills Goats on Jean Dale Road

Officers responded to a report of dogs killing goats in Lucasville just after 10 am.

The caller said the neighbors’ dogs killed her goats a few weeks ago. The woman said she contacted the Scioto County Dog Warden weeks ago, but so far nothing had been done about the incident.

Deputies spoke with both parties involved in the incident.

Aggressive Pitbull on the Loose in Franklin Furnace

An aggressive pitbull frightened residents in Franklin Furnace on Sunday night.

An Arizona Street caller said the brown pitbull was wandering around the street and had attacked another dog being walked by its owner.

Deputies responded to the street and spoke with the dog’s owner, and they also contacted the dog warden. Officers said they would follow up on the issue later.