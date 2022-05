Northeastern baseball finished up their regular season this past weekend as they hosted Region leading Southeast Community College for a 3-game series. In what was an important series for the Plainsmen, they won the series by taking 2 of the 3 games in weather that was not exactly cooperative. By winning the series, Northeastern held their ground for a 3rd place finish in Region IX, which allows them to host a first round playoff game. Playoffs will begin this Friday for NJC as they host the Otero Rattlers on Friday, May 6th (3pm) and Saturday, May 7th (1pm). An "if necessary" game will take place at 3:30pm on Saturday.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO