Small businesses often rely on locals to stay afloat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — National Small Business Week is a good time to highlight the resiliency and tenacity of local entrepreneurs.

If you’ve traveled along Flamingo Road, near Maryland Parkway, you’ve probably seen the eye-catching building painted like a pineapple. It’s a drive-thru cafe that opened during the pandemic. Yum Lab is a small business that opened in the fall of 2020.

Yum Lab is located on Flamingo Road near Maryland Parkway. (KLAS)

It’s a locally owned spot that offers coffee, smoothies, bagels, and bowls. Owner Stephen Zinman said while it’s been a joy to have his own business — especially the flexibility — the pandemic created plenty of challenges.

Now with rising inflation, Zinman is having to adjust.

“They have to be a little smarter, more efficient and for me, I have to shop around a little bit more. It takes more energy. Certainly driving around for a better price. You have to factor in the price of gas which has gone up,” Zinman said.

He credits his great local customers with keeping him going during challenging times.

The Las Vegas Chamber is celebrating local mom-and-pop businesses by encouraging people to shop locally. There is a social media campaign with the hashtag #ShowUp4SmallBiz

