Elections

2000 Mules documentary reveals the truth about what really happened in the 2020 election

kusi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new documentary film titled, 2000 Mules, is revealing the truth about what really happened in the 2020 election. “The election of 2020...

Documentary#Election Fraud#American#Podcast Host#Film Maker
