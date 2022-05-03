Harris throws no-hitter in Monday spring sports action

USA's Laci Harris pitching against Cass City. She threw a no-hitter Monday, May 2, against Laker. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

The month of May did not begin with flowers around the Tribune's coverage area, but it did not begin with showers left from April.

Here are the final scores reported to the Tribune from action Monday, May 2:

Softball: USA 15, Laker 0

Softball: USA 20, Laker 2

Laci Harris pitched a no-hitter in the first game for the Lady Patriots, striking out 10 in four innings. Rylie Betson pitched three innings, giving up two runs and striking out three in the second game. McKenzie Kady hit a home run in the second game for the Lady Lakers, driving in the two runs.

"She was overpowering tonight," coach Isaiah Gainforth said. "She had all her pitches working for her and was in attack mode all game."

The Lady Lakers fall to 7-7 and will next host Tawas. The games are scheduled for Thursday, May 5.

The Lady Patriots improve to 8-3 and will next travel to North Branch. The games are scheduled for Thursday, May 5.

Baseball: Bad Axe 7, Vassar 0

Baseball: Bad Axe 8, Vassar 6

Noah Braun threw a seven-inning shutout in the first game. Keaton Braun and Aaron Sowles each had two hits for the Hatchets, as Braun drove in three.

Both teams scored three runs in the seventh inning of the second game, capped by Keaton Braun's double, Austin Volmering's single, and Draiden Romas reaching on a dropped third strike. Romas picked up the win on the mound in the second game.

The Hatchets improve to 9-1 and will next travel to Sandusky. The games are scheduled for Thursday, May 5.

Softball: Bad Axe 11, Vassar 0

Softball: Bad Axe 12, Vassar 8

Alice Grady and Amber Haldane each hit a home run in the first game. The home run for Grady was the first in her career at Bad Axe. Claire Castle and Haley Newland also had two hits. Madelyn Haldane pitched a one-hit shutout for the Lady Hatchets.

In the second game, Haley Newland and Brooke Messing each had three hits. Jolie Brown hit her first career home run for the Lady Hatchets. Newland picked up the win on the mound.

The Lady Hatchets improve to 10-4-1, after eight straight victories, and will next travel to Sandusky. The games are scheduled for Thursday, May 5.

Baseball: Laker 18, USA 2

Baseball: Laker 9, USA 3

Logan Collison-Russell drove in four runs for the Lakers in the first game. He had three hits. Jayce Sears, Dylan Wehner, Justin Esch and Ethan Wissner each had two hits, driving in a combined eight runs. Wehner picked up the win on the mound.

A five-run fifth inning propelled the Lakers to victory in the second game. Justin Esch, Ethan Wissner and Tyler Hill all drove in runs in the inning. Esch picked up the win on the mound.

The Lakers improve to 9-3 and will next host Carrollton. The games are scheduled for Thursday, May 5.

Baseball: North Huron 19, Akron-Fairgrove 0

Baseball: North Huron 7, Akron-Fairgrove 6

Will Case and Noah Koth picked up wins on the mound for the Warriors. Adam Gorkowski had five hits in the doubleheader, scoring four runs and hitting a home run.

The Warriors will next travel to Deckerville. The games are scheduled for Thursday, May 5.

Softball: North Huron 14, Owendale-Gagetown 3

Softball: North Huron 18, Owendale-Gagetown 5

Cheyanne Hoody had four hits in the doubleheader, including two home runs in the first game. Maggie Koroleski had six hits for the Lady Warriors, including two home runs. Brooke Gordon had three hits, including a home run.

Ellie Bender picked up the win on the mound in the first game, while Emma Case picked up the win in the second game.

The Lady Warriors will next travel to Deckerville. The games are scheduled for Thursday, May 5.

Baseball: Brown City 14, Ubly 6

Baseball: Brown City 4, Ubly 2

Coltyn Talaski, Kyle Sweeney and Luke Volmering each had two hits for the Bearcats in the first game. Brayden Franzel pitched four innings in the second game, giving up one earned run on five hits. He struck out four.

The Bearcats fall to 6-10 and will next travel to Caro. The games are scheduled for Friday, May 6.

Softball: Ubly 13, Brown City 7

Softball: Ubly 18, Brown City 4

Haylee Arlitt had three hits for the Lady Bearcats in the first game, driving in one run. Emma Smalley and Morgan Schulte drove in two runs each. Miley Donnellon pitched three innings and Emma Smalley four innings in the first game.

Madeline Langenburg had four hits in the second game, scoring five runs and driving in two. She also picked up the win on the mound, giving up two earned runs while striking out three.

The Lady Bearcats improve to 5-6 and will next travel to Deckerville. The games are scheduled for Tuesday, May 3.

Soccer: Bad Axe 5, Harbor Beach 0

Sophie Shuart scored two goals for the Lady Hatchets. Hanna Rapson, Katelyn Meinhold and Mikaela Boyle also scored a goal. Sarah Howard had two assists, while Lily Boyle and Mikaela Boyle each had one assist. Grace Shupe had one save in net.

The Lady Hatchets improve to 7-2-1 and will next host Laker. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, May 4.

The Lady Pirates fall to 4-2 and will next travel to USA. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, May 4.

Soccer: Caro 6, USA 3

Kylie McGrath scored two goals and tallied one assist for the Lady Patriots. Alberta Reinbold also scored a goal.

The Lady Patriots fall to 5-6 and will next host Harbor Beach. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, May 4.

Golf: Sandusky Jamboree

1. Sandusky, 166. (Christian Long, 36; Kyle Guibord, 43; Carson Shampo, 44; Brandon Trepkowski, 46)

2. Ubly, 174. (Matt Brandel, 43; Colin Oberski, 43; Ethan Gillig, 43; Ty McPherson, 45)

3. Capac, 247. (John Schoen, 56; Mike Austin, 59; Owen Ympa, 65; Devon Lietz, 67)