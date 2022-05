The New York Mets fell to the Atlanta Braves, 9-2, on Wednesday afternoon and split the four-game series at Citi Field. The game was scoreless until the sixth inning when Atlanta put up a seven-spot. Travis d’Arnaud worked a bases-loaded walk to start the big inning. Adam Duvall followed that with a two-run double to left. Later in the inning, d’Arnaud scored on a wild pitch to extend the lead to 4-0. Dansby Swanson lined an RBI single to center to make it 5-0. One batter later, Ronald Acuna Jr. smoked a run-scoring single to right. Matt Olson capped off the inning with an RBI groundout.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO