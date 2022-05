What to do this week Put on a sunhat and get busy. Set the mower at 2.5 inches for a healthier lawn. You can plant almost everything now except annuals and summer vegetables like tomatoes. Hoop the peonies and thin the phlox. Pull flowering weeds before they go to seed, and do not compost them. With invasives like garlic mustard, one year’s seeding equals seven year’s weeding, so get them before they get you. For serious instruction on controlling pests, sign up for the walkabout at Harvard University’s Arnold Arboretum on May 24, from 4 to 6 p.m., at www.umassgreeninfo.org ($55).

WEYMOUTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO