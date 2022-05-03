ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Fargo developer blasted by city commission for breaking townhome agreements

By Jim Monk
kvrr.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Fargo developer Jim Roers drew fire at last night’s city commission meeting for failing to build seven townhomes that were to be completed by the end of last year under agreements with the city and the Roosevelt neighborhood. The townhomes were part of a...

www.kvrr.com

Comments / 0

City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Government
Fargo, ND
Real Estate
Fargo, ND
Business
