As restaurant aggregators compete for consumers’ delivery spending, Grubhub is looking to capture the corporate market. On Tuesday (May 3), the aggregator announced the launch of a program for employers to offer employees a line of credit for meal purchases. Employers can set the parameters for the Grubhub Pay Card, placing limits on when or where it is used. The program is an extension of the aggregator’s existing Corporate Accounts business.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO