Georgia State

KEVIN SPROUL: Constitutional carry

By Kevin Sproul
Albany Herald
 2 days ago

Gov. Brian Kemp has signed Senate Bill 319, allowing “constitutional carry” of firearms in Georgia. The term “constitutional carry” allows for the legal public carry of a handgun, either openly or concealed, without a permit. This reflects the view that the 2nd Amendment of the...

www.albanyherald.com

WRBL News 3

4 Georgians sentenced in $900K multi-state Sam’s Club theft ring

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Several people from Georgia, including two people from Columbus, involved in a theft ring targeting Sam’s Club stores in which nearly a million dollars worth of merchandise was stolen are going to prison after being convicted in a federal case. According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office […]
COLUMBUS, GA
The Albany Herald

Governor signs work force legislation into law

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has signed four bills designed to strengthen and enhance Georgia’s robust work force. The legislation includes HB 1435, which provides needs-based financial aid to eligible higher education students who experience a “gap” in their tuition funding; SB 397, which recognizes all other state-approved high school equivalency programs in Georgia and extends a voucher to cover all associated test fees; HB 1331, which streamlines employment services funded by Title III of the Federal Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act to remove duplication and better assist unemployed Georgians in finding a job or starting a new career; and SB 379, which enables the Technical College System of Georgia to create and expand a registered employee apprenticeship program.
GEORGIA STATE
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
#2nd Amendment#Constitutional Carry#Senate#State#The U S Supreme Court
MSNBC

Georgia’s Kemp accidentally tells the truth about anti-voting law

Whoever came up with the expression about elections always being about the future did not anticipate Georgia’s Republican gubernatorial primary. The only reason incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp is facing an intra-party challenge is because he followed the law and honored his state’s election results after the 2020 cycle.
GEORGIA STATE
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
bloomberglaw.com

Kavanaugh Hints Support for Inmate Execution-Method Appeal (1)

Ruling for state would shut courthouse door to claims, inmate says. Issue not whether people executed but how, and how to raise challenges. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh suggested he may side with a Georgia death-row inmate who prefers the firing squad to lethal injection in a dispute over challenges to state execution methods.
GEORGIA STATE

