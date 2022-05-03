KEVIN SPROUL: Constitutional carry

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has signed four bills designed to strengthen and enhance Georgia’s robust work force. The legislation includes HB 1435, which provides needs-based financial aid to eligible higher education students who experience a “gap” in their tuition funding; SB 397, which recognizes all other state-approved high school equivalency programs in Georgia and extends a voucher to cover all associated test fees; HB 1331, which streamlines employment services funded by Title III of the Federal Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act to remove duplication and better assist unemployed Georgians in finding a job or starting a new career; and SB 379, which enables the Technical College System of Georgia to create and expand a registered employee apprenticeship program.

