This Clearwater, Fla., home is asking $18 million. A waterfront home in Clearwater, Fla., is hitting the market for $18 million. If it sells at or near its asking price, it will be the most expensive home sale recorded in Pinellas County, according to real-estate agent Heidi Odio of Compass, who has the listing with Kerry Lather.

REAL ESTATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO