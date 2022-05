A graveside service for Mary Jackson, age 82, will be held at North Hopkins Cemetery on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 1 p.m. A visitation will be on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Charles Duffy. Mrs. Jackson passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2022. at her home in Sulphur Springs, Texas.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO