Falcons, two-time Pro Bowl DT Grady Jarrett agree to three-year extension worth up to $51M

By Victor Barbosa
 2 days ago
The Atlanta Falcons and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett have come to terms on a big-money deal. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Jarrett was selected by the Falcons in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft and made 24 tackles in 15 games as a rookie. Jarrett played in all 16 of the team's regular season contests in 2016 (starting 14 of them) and recorded 48 tackles and 3.0 sacks, before helping Atlanta race to a Super Bowl matchup with the New England Patriots.

Despite the Falcons' infamous collapse and defeat in the title game, the Clemson product finished the big game with five tackles, four quarterback hits and 3.0 sacks.

A native of Conyers, Ga., Jarrett had two more standout campaigns in 2017 and 2018 — combining for 107 tackles, 29 quarterback hits and 10.0 sacks in 30 regular-season games, before he put together arguably his best year in 2019. That season, Jarrett set career highs in tackles (69) and sacks (7.5), while earning Second-Team All-Pro honors and making his first Pro Bowl as well.

The 29-year-old made his second straight Pro Bowl in 2020, finishing the year with 52 tackles, a career-high 21 quarterback hits and 4.0 sacks. Jarrett posted 59 tackles in 2021 and led Atlanta in quarterback hits with 12.

