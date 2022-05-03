What Susan Collins Says Brett Kavanaugh Told Her About Roe v. Wade

A Fox Nation host has been mocked online after she accused Democrats of leaking an alleged “first draft” of an opinion ruling overturning Roe v Wade as an “intimidation tactic”. Tomi Lahren, who was speaking hours after Politico reported on the leaked draft late on Monday, also suggested Democrats and their supporters would stage an “insurrection” to block the 1973 ruling being repealed by the right-leaning Supreme Court.“[This is] Absolutely an intimidation tactic and also a distraction tactic here,” said Lahren of the “first draft”, which appeared to be signed by conservative Justice Samuel Alito and described Roe as being “egregiously wrong from...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO