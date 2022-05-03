150 Michigan schools to receive $10 million

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Tuesday that 150 schools will be receiving a total of $10 million for safety and security equipment.

A total of 57 local districts, 14 intermediate districts, 40 nonpublic schools and 39 public school academies were awarded the funds from the Competitive School Safety Grant Program (CSSGP).

The funds will purchase equipment and technology that will improve the safety of school and staff.

“Michigan’s students and educators deserve to feel safe in school,” said Governor Whitmer in a press release. “I’m proud that this state-funded grant program helps schools make improvements to help keep students and educators safe by funding more secure learning environments. In my budget proposal for next school year, I’ve proposed $66 million in school safety grants, which is equal to the total amount distributed since 2015. With this historic proposal and my larger education budget, which includes resources to improve every kid’s in-class experience, build and renovate school facilities, and retain and recruit more teachers, we will invest in every school and every district across Michigan.”

Recipients have until July 1, 2023 to spend their awards.

Local schools:

Charlotte Public Schools will receive $220,000

Cole Academy East Lansing will receive $61,184

East Intermediate School in Lansing will receive $50,000

Eaton RESA in Charlotte will receive $50,000

Hillsdale County Intermediate School District in Hillsdale will receive $70,133

Hillsdale Preparatory School in Hillsdale will receive $50,000

Ingham Intermediate School District will receive Mason $50,000

Maple Valley Schools in Vermontville will receive $100,000

Mid-Michigan Leadership Academy in Lansing will receive $50,000

Nextech High School of Lansing in Okemos will receive $23,900

Pam’s Academy of Champions in Lansing will receive $825

Pansophia Academy in Coldwater will receive $20,238

St. Peter Lutheran School in DeWitt will receive $ 15,236

All schools:

Grantee City Total Award Algoma Christian School Kent City $ 47,213 Allendale Christian School Allendale $ 7,911 American Montessori Academy Livonia $ 50,000 Arbor Preparatory High School Saline $ 9,954 Atlanta Community Schools Atlanta $ 24,000 Auburn Area Catholic School Auburn $ 41,163 Branch Intermediate School District Coldwater $ 112,438 Breitung Township Schools Kingsford $ 39,870 Brown City Community Schools Brown City $ 20,438 Byron Center Charter School Byron Center $ 42,993 Canton Preparatory High School Canton $ 10,500 Capac Community Schools Capac $ 100,000 Carman-Ainsworth Community Schools Flint $ 250,000 Caro Community Schools Caro $ 188,651 Cass City Public Schools Cass City $ 100,000 Cedar Springs Public Schools Cedar Springs $ 99,000 Charlevoix Montessori Academy for the Arts Charlevoix $ 18,238 Charlotte Public Schools Charlotte $ 220,000 Christ The King Lutheran School Sebewaing $ 46,089 Cole Academy East Lansing $ 61,184 Comstock Park Public Schools Comstock Park $ 30,000 Concord Academy Boyne Boyne City $ 42,650 C.O.O.R. Intermediate School District Roscommon $ 50,000 Copper Island Academy Calumet $ 35,000 Cornerstone – Jefferson Douglass Academy Royal Oak $ 50,000 Delta-Schoolcraft ISD Escanaba $ 37,613 Detroit Country Day Upper School Beverly Hills $ 18,120 Detroit Leadership Academy Detroit $ 6,150 Distinctive College Prep Harper Woods $ 22,000 Divine Providence Academy at St Joseph’s Church Ravenna $ 10,034 Eagle Creek Academy Oakland Charter Township $ 67,638 East Intermediate School Lansing $ 50,000 East Jordan Public Schools East Jordan $ 120,000 East Shore Leadership Academy Port Huron $ 41,738 Eaton RESA Charlotte $ 50,000 Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Lakers Pigeon $ 50,000 Evart Public Schools Evart $ 91,000 Faith Community Christian School Belding $ 8,470 Fennville Public Schools Fennville $ 164,052 Flextech High School Brighton Brighton $ 42,588 Fraser Public Schools Fraser $ 250,000 Genesee Stem Academy Southfield $ 50,000 God’s Lighthouse Academy Lambertville $ 27,013 Gogebic-Ontonagon Intermediate School District Bergland $ 50,000 Grand Rapids Christian Schools Grand Rapids $ 66,410 Grand River Preparatory High School Redford $ 9,512 Grandville Calvin Christian Schools Grandville $ 100,000 Greater Heights Academy Flint $ 14,000 Gwinn Area Community Schools Gwinn $ 150,000 Hackett Catholic Prep High School Kalamazoo $ 45,238 Hadi Educational Institute Dearborn Heights $ 49,738 Harrison Community Schools Harrison $ 15,792 Heritage Christian School of Cadillac Cadillac $ 50,000 Heritage Southwest Intermediate School District Cassopolis $ 46,730 Hillman Community Schools Hillman $ 54,000 Hillsdale County Intermediate School District Hillsdale $ 70,133 Hillsdale Preparatory School Hillsdale $ 50,000 Holy Name Catholic School / Holy Name High School a Chesterton Academy Escanaba $ 23,965 Holy Spirit Central (Catholic) School Norway $ 24,000 Holy Spirit School Grand Rapids $ 49,025 Hope Academy of West Michigan Grand Rapids $ 28,664 Houghton-Portage Township Schools Houghton $ 25,238 Ingham Intermediate School District Mason $ 50,000 International Academy of Flint Flint $ 48,738 Iron Mountain Public Schools Iron Mountain $ 250,000 Jenison Public Schools Jenison $ 250,000 Kent Intermediate School District Grand Rapids $ 50,000 Lake Linden-Hubbell Elementary/High School Lake Linden $ 62,238 Lake Michigan Catholic Schools St. Joseph $ 77,000 Lake Orion Community Schools Lake Orion $ 152,238 Lake Shore Public Schools St. Clair Shores $ 250,000 Lakeview School District Battle Creek $ 105,000 L’anse Creuse Public Schools Clinton Township $ 249,865 Lapeer County Intermediate School District Lapeer $ 25,000 Leland Public School Leland $ 12,600 Lenawee Intermediate School District Adrian $ 100,000 Light of The World Academy Pinckney $ 43,500 Lincoln Consolidated School District Ypsilanti $ 30,000 Lincoln King Academy Grove Royal Oak $ 45,538 Lincoln King Academy Southfield Royal Oak $ 39,732 Lutheran High Westland Westland $ 34,988 Madison Carver Academy Royal Oak $ 27,361 Maple Valley Schools Vermontville $ 100,000 Memphis Community Schools Memphis $ 100,000 Merritt Academy New Haven $ 41,645 Mid Peninsula School District Rock $ 40,000 Mid-Michigan Leadership Academy Lansing $ 50,000 Moline Christian School Moline $ 50,000 Momentum Academy Waterford Township $ 9,200 Monroe County ISD Monroe $ 50,000 Montabella Community Schools Blanchard $ 75,000 Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System Muskegon Heights $ 96,832 New Dawn Academy of Warren Southfield $ 50,000 New Haven Community Schools New Haven $ 136,230 Nextech High School Grand Rapids $ 25,000 Nextech High School of Lansing Okemos $ 23,900 North Huron Schools Kinde $ 50,000 Northwest Education Services Traverse City $ 50,000 Nottawa Community School District Sturgis $ 50,000 Oakland Flextech High School Farmington Hills $ 13,500 Oholei Yosef Yitzchak Lubavitch Oak Park $ 16,000 Oscoda Area Schools Oscoda $ 80,336 Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish School Plymouth $ 7,045 Pam’s Academy of Champions Lansing $ 825 Pansophia Academy Coldwater $ 20,238 Pinconning Area School District Pinconning $ 16,238 Plymouth Christian School Grand Rapids $ 50,000 Port Huron Area School District Port Huron $ 250,000 Rapid River Public Schools Rapid River $ 28,284 Regina High School Warren $ 50,000 Renaissance Public School Academy Mt. Pleasant $ 24,940 River City Scholars Charter Academy Kentwood $ 25,799 Romulus School District Romulus $ 55,116 Roscommon Area Public Schools Roscommon $ 147,300 Saginaw Preparatory Academy Saginaw $ 34,968 Saline Area Schools Saline $ 245,584 Sault Ste. Marie Area Public Schools Sault Ste Marie $ 250,000 Shiawassee Regional Educational Service District Owosso $ 26,738 South Olive Christian School Holland $ 50,000 St Peters Lutheran School Columbus $ 43,500 St. Charles Community School District St. Charles $ 65,238 St. Fabian Catholic School Farmington Hills $ 14,688 St. Ignatius School Rogers City $ 45,581 St. Mary Catholic School Pinckney $ 2,500 St. Mary Catholic School – Paw Paw Paw Paw $ 13,280 St. Mary’s Assumption School Bronson $ 42,238 St. Mary’s School Spring Lake $ 11,691 St. Patrick School Ada $ 50,000 St. Peter Lutheran School DeWitt $ 15,236 St. Stanislaus School Dorr $ 19,705 Star International Academy Dearborn Heights $ 112,238 Sturgis Public Schools Sturgis $ 71,350 Summerfield School District Petersburg $ 100,000 Superior Central Schools Eben Junction $ 34,238 The Greenspire School – Middle School Traverse City $ 37,000 The Montessori School Rochester Rochester Hills $ 47,270 Traverse City Area Public Schools Traverse City $ 250,000 Union City Community Schools Union City $ 150,000 Unionville Sebewaing Area School District Sebewaing $ 10,000 University Liggett School Grosse Pointe Woods $ 26,088 Walkerville Public Schools Walkerville $ 43,655 Washington Parks Academy Royal Oak $ 50,000 Wellspring Preparatory Academy Grand Rapids $ 7,460 West Bloomfield School District West Bloomfield $ 78,000 West Side Christian School Grand Rapids $ 50,000 Westwood Community School District Dearborn Heights $ 74,622 Whitmore Lake Public Schools Whitmore Lake $ 126,455 Yale Public Schools Yale $ 102,298 Yeshivas Darchei Torah Southfield $ 35,000 Ypsilanti Community Schools Ypsilanti $ 250,000

