ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

150 Michigan schools to receive $10 million

By Wells Foster
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0VxV_0fRZ2yQj00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Tuesday that 150 schools will be receiving a total of $10 million for safety and security equipment.

A total of 57 local districts, 14 intermediate districts, 40 nonpublic schools and 39 public school academies were awarded the funds from the Competitive School Safety Grant Program (CSSGP).

The funds will purchase equipment and technology that will improve the safety of school and staff.

“Michigan’s students and educators deserve to feel safe in school,” said Governor Whitmer in a press release. “I’m proud that this state-funded grant program helps schools make improvements to help keep students and educators safe by funding more secure learning environments. In my budget proposal for next school year, I’ve proposed $66 million in school safety grants, which is equal to the total amount distributed since 2015. With this historic proposal and my larger education budget, which includes resources to improve every kid’s in-class experience, build and renovate school facilities, and retain and recruit more teachers, we will invest in every school and every district across Michigan.”

Recipients have until July 1, 2023 to spend their awards.

Local schools:

  • Charlotte Public Schools will receive $220,000
  • Cole Academy East Lansing will receive $61,184
  • East Intermediate School in Lansing will receive $50,000
  • Eaton RESA in Charlotte will receive $50,000
  • Hillsdale County Intermediate School District in Hillsdale will receive $70,133
  • Hillsdale Preparatory School in Hillsdale will receive $50,000
  • Ingham Intermediate School District will receive Mason $50,000
  • Maple Valley Schools in Vermontville will receive $100,000
  • Mid-Michigan Leadership Academy in Lansing will receive $50,000
  • Nextech High School of Lansing in Okemos will receive $23,900
  • Pam’s Academy of Champions in Lansing will receive $825
  • Pansophia Academy in Coldwater will receive $20,238
  • St. Peter Lutheran School in DeWitt will receive $ 15,236

All schools:

Grantee City Total Award
Algoma Christian School Kent City $                 47,213
Allendale Christian School Allendale $                   7,911
American Montessori Academy Livonia $                 50,000
Arbor Preparatory High School Saline $                   9,954
Atlanta Community Schools Atlanta $                 24,000
Auburn Area Catholic School Auburn $                 41,163
Branch Intermediate School District Coldwater $               112,438
Breitung Township Schools Kingsford $                 39,870
Brown City Community Schools Brown City $                 20,438
Byron Center Charter School Byron Center $                 42,993
Canton Preparatory High School Canton $                 10,500
Capac Community Schools Capac $               100,000
Carman-Ainsworth Community Schools Flint $               250,000
Caro Community Schools Caro $               188,651
Cass City Public Schools Cass City $               100,000
Cedar Springs Public Schools Cedar Springs $                 99,000
Charlevoix Montessori Academy for the Arts Charlevoix $                 18,238
Charlotte Public Schools Charlotte $               220,000
Christ The King Lutheran School Sebewaing $                 46,089
Cole Academy East Lansing $                 61,184
Comstock Park Public Schools Comstock Park $                 30,000
Concord Academy Boyne Boyne City $                 42,650
C.O.O.R. Intermediate School District Roscommon $                 50,000
Copper Island Academy Calumet $                 35,000
Cornerstone – Jefferson Douglass Academy Royal Oak $                 50,000
Delta-Schoolcraft ISD Escanaba $                 37,613
Detroit Country Day Upper School Beverly Hills $                 18,120
Detroit Leadership Academy Detroit $                   6,150
Distinctive College Prep Harper Woods $                 22,000
Divine Providence Academy at St Joseph’s Church Ravenna $                 10,034
Eagle Creek Academy Oakland Charter Township $                 67,638
East Intermediate School Lansing $                 50,000
East Jordan Public Schools East Jordan $               120,000
East Shore Leadership Academy Port Huron $                 41,738
Eaton RESA Charlotte $                 50,000
Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Lakers Pigeon $                 50,000
Evart Public Schools Evart $                 91,000
Faith Community Christian School Belding $                   8,470
Fennville Public Schools Fennville $               164,052
Flextech High School Brighton Brighton $                 42,588
Fraser Public Schools Fraser $               250,000
Genesee Stem Academy Southfield $                 50,000
God’s Lighthouse Academy Lambertville $                 27,013
Gogebic-Ontonagon Intermediate School District Bergland $                 50,000
Grand Rapids Christian Schools Grand Rapids $                 66,410
Grand River Preparatory High School Redford $                   9,512
Grandville Calvin Christian Schools Grandville $               100,000
Greater Heights Academy Flint $                 14,000
Gwinn Area Community Schools Gwinn $               150,000
Hackett Catholic Prep High School Kalamazoo $                 45,238
Hadi Educational Institute Dearborn Heights $                 49,738
Harrison Community Schools Harrison $                 15,792
Heritage Christian School of Cadillac Cadillac $                 50,000
Heritage Southwest Intermediate School District Cassopolis $                 46,730
Hillman Community Schools Hillman $                 54,000
Hillsdale County Intermediate School District Hillsdale $                 70,133
Hillsdale Preparatory School Hillsdale $                 50,000
Holy Name Catholic School / Holy Name High School a Chesterton Academy Escanaba $                 23,965
Holy Spirit Central (Catholic) School Norway $                 24,000
Holy Spirit School Grand Rapids $                 49,025
Hope Academy of West Michigan Grand Rapids $                 28,664
Houghton-Portage Township Schools Houghton $                 25,238
Ingham Intermediate School District Mason $                 50,000
International Academy of Flint Flint $                 48,738
Iron Mountain Public Schools Iron Mountain $               250,000
Jenison Public Schools Jenison $               250,000
Kent Intermediate School District Grand Rapids $                 50,000
Lake Linden-Hubbell Elementary/High School Lake Linden $                 62,238
Lake Michigan Catholic Schools St. Joseph $                 77,000
Lake Orion Community Schools Lake Orion $               152,238
Lake Shore Public Schools St. Clair Shores $               250,000
Lakeview School District Battle Creek $               105,000
L’anse Creuse Public Schools Clinton Township $               249,865
Lapeer County Intermediate School District Lapeer $                 25,000
Leland Public School Leland $                 12,600
Lenawee Intermediate School District Adrian $               100,000
Light of The World Academy Pinckney $                 43,500
Lincoln Consolidated School District Ypsilanti $                 30,000
Lincoln King Academy Grove Royal Oak $                 45,538
Lincoln King Academy Southfield Royal Oak $                 39,732
Lutheran High Westland Westland $                 34,988
Madison Carver Academy Royal Oak $                 27,361
Maple Valley Schools Vermontville $               100,000
Memphis Community Schools Memphis $               100,000
Merritt Academy New Haven $                 41,645
Mid Peninsula School District Rock $                 40,000
Mid-Michigan Leadership Academy Lansing $                 50,000
Moline Christian School Moline $                 50,000
Momentum Academy Waterford Township $                   9,200
Monroe County ISD Monroe $                 50,000
Montabella Community Schools Blanchard $                 75,000
Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System Muskegon Heights $                 96,832
New Dawn Academy of Warren Southfield $              50,000
New Haven Community Schools New Haven $               136,230
Nextech High School Grand Rapids $                 25,000
Nextech High School of Lansing Okemos $                 23,900
North Huron Schools Kinde $                 50,000
Northwest Education Services Traverse City $                 50,000
Nottawa Community School District Sturgis $                 50,000
Oakland Flextech High School Farmington Hills $                 13,500
Oholei Yosef Yitzchak Lubavitch Oak Park $                 16,000
Oscoda Area Schools Oscoda $                 80,336
Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish School Plymouth $                   7,045
Pam’s Academy of Champions Lansing $                      825
Pansophia Academy Coldwater $                 20,238
Pinconning Area School District Pinconning $                 16,238
Plymouth Christian School Grand Rapids $                 50,000
Port Huron Area School District Port Huron $               250,000
Rapid River Public Schools Rapid River $                 28,284
Regina High School Warren $                 50,000
Renaissance Public School Academy Mt. Pleasant $                 24,940
River City Scholars Charter Academy Kentwood $                 25,799
Romulus School District Romulus $                 55,116
Roscommon Area Public Schools Roscommon $               147,300
Saginaw Preparatory Academy Saginaw $                 34,968
Saline Area Schools Saline $               245,584
Sault Ste. Marie Area Public Schools Sault Ste Marie $               250,000
Shiawassee Regional Educational Service District Owosso $                 26,738
South Olive Christian School Holland $                 50,000
St Peters Lutheran School Columbus $                 43,500
St. Charles Community School District St. Charles $                 65,238
St. Fabian Catholic School Farmington Hills $                 14,688
St. Ignatius School Rogers City $                 45,581
St. Mary Catholic School Pinckney $                   2,500
St. Mary Catholic School – Paw Paw Paw Paw $                 13,280
St. Mary’s Assumption School Bronson $                 42,238
St. Mary’s School Spring Lake $                 11,691
St. Patrick School Ada $                 50,000
St. Peter Lutheran School DeWitt $                 15,236
St. Stanislaus School Dorr $                 19,705
Star International Academy Dearborn Heights $               112,238
Sturgis Public Schools Sturgis $                 71,350
Summerfield School District Petersburg $               100,000
Superior Central Schools Eben Junction $                 34,238
The Greenspire School – Middle School Traverse City $                 37,000
The Montessori School Rochester Rochester Hills $                 47,270
Traverse City Area Public Schools Traverse City $               250,000
Union City Community Schools Union City $               150,000
Unionville Sebewaing Area School District Sebewaing $                 10,000
University Liggett School Grosse Pointe Woods $                 26,088
Walkerville Public Schools Walkerville $                 43,655
Washington Parks Academy Royal Oak $                 50,000
Wellspring Preparatory Academy Grand Rapids $                   7,460
West Bloomfield School District West Bloomfield $                 78,000
West Side Christian School Grand Rapids $                 50,000
Westwood Community School District Dearborn Heights $                 74,622
Whitmore Lake Public Schools Whitmore Lake $               126,455
Yale Public Schools Yale $               102,298
Yeshivas Darchei Torah Southfield $                 35,000
Ypsilanti Community Schools Ypsilanti $               250,000
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 5

barb
2d ago

Why?? Less students in school as parents are home schooling. Can’t fix a problem with throwing more money at it.

Reply(1)
3
Related
99.1 WFMK

A Homeless Colony Was Found Living Inside This Abandoned Muskegon, Michigan School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Muskegon's Phillips Elementary School opened for business in 1946. It was a typical elementary school for the time, handling classes from Kindergarten through sixth grade. It started small, with only six rooms; a gym and more classrooms were added in later years.
MUSKEGON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Lansing, MI
Education
City
Southfield, MI
City
Lansing, MI
City
Farmington Hills, MI
City
Dewitt, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Coldwater, MI
Lansing, MI
Government
City
Okemos, MI
City
Kentwood, MI
City
Charlotte, MI
City
Roscommon, MI
City
Norway, MI
Local
Michigan Education
City
Lambertville, MI
City
Hillsdale, MI
City
Pinckney, MI
City
Livonia, MI
City
Saginaw, MI
City
Dearborn Heights, MI
100.5 The River

Michigan’s Ten Most Dangerous Cities For 2022

Well, here we go again...another list, compiled by 'experts'. Let's face it – these “Top Ten” lists are usually lame and based on someone's personal opinions or tastes. The majority of 'em don't amount to much. You can believe them if you want, pooh-pooh 'em, ignore 'em, whatever...but either way you look at 'em they at least give you a few minutes worth of entertainment. It's kind of like watching Bugs Bunny cartoons...you know Bugs ain't real but you enjoy him as if he was. “Top Ten” lists can be taken the same way: most of the time they aren't factual, but you can get a kick out of 'em.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The May 3 election decided a number of issues for Mid-Michigan residents, including whether Mid-Michigan schools, roads and emergency responders will have their funding renewed. Results for the May 3 election are located below. Clinton. LANSING PUBLIC SCHOOLS -- PASSED. Funding - Schools - Buildings, equipment,...
LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
98.7 WFGR

The Best Small Town Bar In Michigan Is…

..somewhere you've never been...I'm almost sure of it... Is there anything better than drinking in a small town bar? Where you feel like your eavesdropping on local conversations because everybody knows each other so well?. Well, the thrillist.com has dropped a list of the best small town bars in every...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day School#Upper School#Lutheran School#High School#Montessori School#Charlotte Public Schools#Cole Academy East Lansing#East Intermediate School
1240 WJIM

Abandoned House Near Muskegon, Michigan: Everything Left Behind

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It's one thing to move...another thing to vacate...but to split and leave practically EVERYthing behind? It's not a unique circumstance – but what excuse is there for leaving everything besides just plain not wanting to bother?
MUSKEGON, MI
The Oakland Press

Rochester Hills woman crowned as 2022 Ms. Senior Michigan

Shock and Awe might be a good way to describe the reaction of this year’s Ms. Senior Michigan pageant winner when she discovered her newly crowned title. Rochester Hills resident Madhuri Agarwal, 61, was clearly shocked when she heard her name announced as the winner. In fact, she mouthed the word “no” as the bouquet of roses were handed to her and tears began streaming down her face.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
10NEWS

Michigan woman dies at 114, third oldest in the US

DEWITT, Mich. — A Michigan woman who was among the oldest living Americans has died at age 114. Irene Dunham died Sunday, son Bruce Dunham told the Lansing State Journal. Her mind was sharp but "her body just finally gave up,” he said Monday. Gerontology Research Group had...
POLITICS
WLNS

WLNS

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy