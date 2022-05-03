CONFIRMED: EF-2 tornado touched down in Hermleigh, 115mph winds

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-2 tornado touched down in Hermleigh during storms Sunday night.

NWS investigators surveyed the damage in Hermleigh Monday before determining it was caused by a tornado – rated an EF-2 that was .3 miles wide with wind speeds reaching more than 115mph, traveling an estimated 150 yards.

Homes, trees, and power lines in the area all sustained heavy damage during the event.

Most residents said they weren’t home during the storm or weren’t in the most severe path, but one family described hunkering down under their couch for nearly an hour as the roof of their home was blown away.

“I heard this horrible noise coming from my back garage area and I could tell it was something big so I jumped up and told my wife to take cover,” said Hermleigh resident Bill Jones. “It was pretty scary and that’s when I knew it was a tornado and it was hitting hard. My wife and i we just knew that God had us in His hands.”

The NWS investigation was complete late Monday night.

