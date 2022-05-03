ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermleigh, TX

CONFIRMED: EF-2 tornado touched down in Hermleigh, 115mph winds

By Erica Garner
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4el92z_0fRZ2NDC00

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-2 tornado touched down in Hermleigh during storms Sunday night.

NWS investigators surveyed the damage in Hermleigh Monday before determining it was caused by a tornado – rated an EF-2 that was .3 miles wide with wind speeds reaching more than 115mph, traveling an estimated 150 yards.

Homes, trees, and power lines in the area all sustained heavy damage during the event.

Most residents said they weren’t home during the storm or weren’t in the most severe path, but one family described hunkering down under their couch for nearly an hour as the roof of their home was blown away.

“I heard this horrible noise coming from my back garage area and I could tell it was something big so I jumped up and told my wife to take cover,” said Hermleigh resident Bill Jones. “It was pretty scary and that’s when I knew it was a tornado and it was hitting hard. My wife and i we just knew that God had us in His hands.”

The NWS investigation was complete late Monday night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Two arrested for robbing elderly couple in Walmart parking lot

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission police arrested a man and woman for an aggravated robbery of an elderly couple that took place in a Walmart parking lot. Roxanna Hernandez, 32, and Alejandro Gonzalez, 39, were each arrested on two counts of aggravated robbery, according to a press release by Mission PD. Hernandez had an additional […]
MISSION, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Three arrested for stealing $2M worth of city, private property

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Three men are in jail after a multi-agency investigation found they were tied to a string of thefts totaling millions of dollars. Edinburg Police Chief, Jaime Ayala says a majority of the $2 million worth of stolen property has been recovered. Monday afternoon, Daniel Guerra, 32, Juan Guerra III, 18, and […]
EDINBURG, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Hermleigh, TX
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible this afternoon & evening

(WOWK) — Strong to severe storms are projected to develop on Tuesday as warm air sets up ahead of a cold front in our area. The model images in the slideshow below give you a sense of the overall picture of what will take place. The overall highest chance for severe storms is in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Speeds#Power Lines#Down Under
AccuWeather

Is 'Tornado Alley' shifting east?

Where is 'tornado alley?' It may be time to update the original definition of the area that gets frequent tornadoes, which was created before the turn of the century. On average, 1,200 tornadoes hit the United States each year, according to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), and while twisters can happen at any time and in any state, the prevailing wisdom has held that most of the large twisters occur in Tornado Alley, an expansive area within the central U.S. designated by meteorologists in the mid-20th century. That definition may be changing.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
KETV.com

WATCH: Tornado hits marijuana farm in Oklahoma

Multiple tornadoes spun while a storm moved through Maud, Oklahoma, on Wednesday. Authorities confirmed to sister station KOCO 5 that a tornado hit a marijuana farm. They have not said if anyone was injured. Video above was captured the moment the tornado hit the marijuana farm and other areas near...
MAUD, OK
The Independent

Dramatic video shows tornado ripping through Kansas town

Dramatic video footage captured a powerful tornado that damaged 1,000 buildings in Kansas but “miraculously” left no fatalities in its wake.The amazing video was captured and shared by meteorologist Reed Timmer, whose drone video showed debris flying through the air as the EF-03 tornado tracked through the city.Video of the tornado has gone viral and has now been watched by more than 3.2m people.Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell fought back tears as he said that residents of the city suffered only minor injuries, and that the storm could have been far more serious.“The injuries in Andover were all...
ENVIRONMENT
BigCountryHomepage

‘I don’t remember’: Abilene woman speaks from jail after Tuesday high-speed chase, officer-involved shooting

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman who was arrested after a high-speed chase and officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in the Big Country says she doesn’t remember how she landed in jail. Law enforcement officers are gathering information about Tuesday night’s capture of a driver after a high-speed chase that ended in Merkel.  According […]
ABILENE, TX
Daily Mail

Devastating tornado rips through Kansas destroying hundreds of homes - as 40 million people across US remain under severe storm threat

Following a devastating tornado that crashed down in Andover, Kansas, 40 million Americans remain under severe storm threat as two separate weather systems move through over a dozen states. On Friday a devastating tornado ripped through Kansas leaving the city of Andover with extensive damage as it leveled multiple homes...
ENVIRONMENT
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
ENVIRONMENT
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy