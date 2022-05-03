ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharonville, OH

Train hits disabled car in Sharonville

By WKRC
WKRC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A train slammed into a disabled car on railroad tracks in Sharonville Tuesday morning, shutting down a road for a couple of hours. Sharonville Police...

local12.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Driver killed in Brown County crash

STERLING TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A 20-year-old driver is dead after a crash in Brown County Wednesday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Liam McManus, 20, of Williamsburg was heading northwest on Bardwell West Road in a Honda Civic when he ran a stop sign at Greenbush West Road. His...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Popular mall arcade finds new home in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - An old-school-style arcade that was threatened by the wrecking ball at the former Forest Fair Mall has found a new home. On Monday, the owner of Arcade Legacy announced a move to a new space on Crowne Point Drive in Sharonville. It's just off the Sharon Road exit from I-75.
SHARONVILLE, OH
WKRC

Local man accused of altering prop money and spending it

HARRISON, Ohio (WKRC) - A West Chester man in possession of thousands of dollars of prop money apparently tried to make it look like real money. Timothy Noble faces forgery and counterfeiting charges. Police said Noble has been altering the funny money but didn't say how. He allegedly used some...
HARRISON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Sharonville, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Sharonville, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
West Chester Township, OH
WKRC

West Chester methadone clinic robbed

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WKRC) - West Chester Police search for suspects after a man robs a methadone clinic at gunpoint. Investigators say the man walked into Community Medical Services on Crescentville Road at about 6 am. He showed the weapon to a nurse and demanded the drugs. No one was...
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
WTRF- 7News

Mom calls 911 repeatedly after son brings girlfriend home

(WTRF) A South Carolina mother was arrested by deputies after repeatedly calling 911 on her son for bringing his girlfriend home. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home just before midnight on Tuesday, cleveland19 reports. When deputies arrived on the scene they found the mother heavily intoxicated, arguing with her […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Train Tracks#Traffic Accident#Wkrc#Sharonville Police
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.

Comments / 0

Community Policy