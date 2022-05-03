'Don't Make Me Go' with John Cho heading to Amazon on July 15

May 3 (UPI) -- Drama film Don't Make Me Go, starring John Cho and Mia Isaac, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video globally on July 15.

The film is heading to Amazon Prime Video after it makes its world premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, which runs from June 8 to June 19 in New York City.

Cho stars as single father Max who learns that he has a terminal disease. Max then tries to spend as much time as possible with his teenage daughter Wally, played by Mia Isaac, and offers to give her driving lessons as they take a road trip from California to New Orleans.

Max is heading towards his 20th college reunion where he secretly hopes to reunite with Wally's mother, who left them years ago.

Hannah Marks serves as director, based off a script by Vera Herbert.

Co-stars include Mitchell Hope, Jemaine Clement, Stefania LaVie Owen and Kaya Scodelario.