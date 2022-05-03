ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

‘Dede In The Morning’ Celebrates Mother's Day With $500 Daycare Giveaways

allaccess.com
 4 days ago

SERVICE BROADCASTING Urban KKDA (K-104)/DALLAS-COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS syndicated DEDE IN THE MORNING and THE DEDE MCGUIRE FOUNDATION are celebrating MOTHER'S DAY with...

www.allaccess.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Society
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daycare#Family Matters
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The Blade

Powell: Rescued 'Mama Cat' enjoys cozy new digs

Carolyn Jones is not certain how old Mama Cat is, but she knows she used at least three of her nine lives before she moved into the luxury quarters she enjoys today. Mama Cat’s story with bumps in the road began in February of 2007 at Devils Lake in Michigan, where Carolyn spent summers at her cottage. When she saw a mother cat and four tiny kittens living precariously under a pile of docks next door, Carolyn went into action to feed them. When a second litter arrived that same summer, she gave them similar attention.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy