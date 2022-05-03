ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Scheierman commits to Creighton

By Grant Sweeter
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nvSwS_0fRZ0grJ00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2021-22 Summit League Men’s Player of the Year is taking his game to Creighton next season.

Baylor Scheierman announced in March that he was declaring for the NBA Draft. Not long after, the former SDSU Jackrabbit made the decision to enter the transfer portal.

SDSU standout entering transfer portal

Several power five universities reached out to Scheierman and on Monday, he narrowed the list down to five, including Arkansas, Clemson, Creighton, Duke and Nebraska.

He made his decision on Tuesday, May 3 when he posted to Twitter that he would be taking his talents to Creighton.

How the transfer portal impacts USD and SDSU

Scheierman helped lead SDSU to an undefeated conference season in 2021-22, as well as a Summit League Championship and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND

Augie notches 8 runs in 3rd, moves past Wayne State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (UA) – The No. 15 Augustana baseball team earned an 11-3 win on Friday over Wayne State to take the series’ opening game at Ronken Field. The Vikings benefited from an eight-run third inning to push the victory. The win gives Augustana an 18-3 record in the NSIC while holding a 28-6-1 […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Basketball
City
Creighton, SD
City
Lead, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
College Sports
Sioux Falls, SD
College Basketball
State
Arkansas State
State
Nebraska State
KELOLAND

Vikings spilt Saturday double header vs Wayne State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AU) – The Augustana baseball team split with Wayne State on Saturday, falling in the day’s opening game, 2-1, and bouncing back for a 6-4 win in game two. The split moves the Vikings’ record to 29-7-1 on the year and 19-4 within the NSIC. Wayne State’s record is now 16-16, 10-9. […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

Voss throws for 176 in SDSU spring game

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – The Jackrabbit offense scored on three long pass plays in the second half to pull away for a 57-25 victory over the defense Saturday in South Dakota State’s spring football game at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex. Senior quarterback Keaton Heide threw two of the touchdown passes — a 25-yarder to Devon […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Cougars win the 4th straight, defeat Wayne State

BRANDON, S.D. (USF) – In a fitting way to end Senior Day, Kyle Gulbrandson scored the game-winning run off a walk-off hit by Noah Christenson with the bases loaded as the University of Sioux Falls Baseball Team (24-19, 16-12 NSIC) rallied to defeat Wayne State (16-20, 10-12 NSIC) on Sunday at First National Bank Field. […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Clemson#Nba Draft#Summit League Men#The Nba Draft#Sdsu Jackrabbit#Usd#Sdsu Scheierman#Nexstar Media Inc#Keloland Com
KELOLAND

USF baseball outlasts Wayne State in 12 innings

BRANDON, S.D. (USF) – With standout pitching performances from Matt Graham and Alex Krout plus hitting heroics from Grant Lung and Zach Andreasen, the University of Sioux Falls Baseball Team (23-19, 15-12 NSIC) swept a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference doubleheader from Wayne State (16-19, 10-11 NSIC), 9-8, and 1-0 on an extremely windy Saturday afternoon […]
BRANDON, SD
The Spun

Nebraska Landed Another Major Football Transfer Tuesday

Despite head coach Scott Frost getting hit with some punishment from the NCAA on Monday, he's still landing some great talent from the transfer portal. The Cornhuskers were able to poach former Texas Tech defensive lineman Devin Drew from the portal. He posted a video on his Twitter page that made it official.
LINCOLN, NE
KELOLAND

SDSU standout entering transfer portal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Baylor Scheierman is leaving South Dakota State.  The reigning Summit League Player of the Year declared for the NBA draft last month but on Monday retweeted ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony on his twitter page. Givony reports Scheierman will enter the NCAA transfer portal after he tests the NBA […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
KELOLAND

Maddie Krull announces transfer to Nebraska

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – In a season which saw the USD coyotes women’s basketball program reach the sweet 16 for the first time in program history, has now a seen an off season in which all 5 starters from last years team have departed. Three seniors graduated, Kyah Watson left for West Virginia and early […]
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND

Jackrabbit softball shuts out Kansas City 9-0

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – South Dakota State softball picked up its fourth straight Summit League shutout with a 9-0 victory in six innings over Kansas City Friday afternoon at the Jackrabbit Softball Stadium. A trio of Jackrabbit home runs and a three-hit pitching performance by Grace Glanzer helped the Jackrabbits move to 27-10 on the […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

USD softball takes two games from UND

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) – Jadyn DeWitte went 6-for-7 and South Dakota hammered out 27 hits and scored 29 runs in sweeping a Summit League softball doubleheader with North Dakota on Friday at Nygaard Field. DeWitte went 4-for-4 in the first game as the Coyotes blanked the Fighting Hawks 8-0 behind a four-hitter from freshman Clara […]
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND

USD softball defeats UND 14-9 in Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) – Bela Goerke went 3-for-3 and drove in five runs as South Dakota completed its Summit League three-game series sweep over North Dakota with Saturday’s 14-9 win at Nygaard Field. The Coyotes (23-17, 8-4 in Summit) banged out 14 hits in the third game and completed the sweep by scoring 43 runs […]
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy