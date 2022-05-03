Scheierman commits to Creighton
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2021-22 Summit League Men’s Player of the Year is taking his game to Creighton next season.
Baylor Scheierman announced in March that he was declaring for the NBA Draft. Not long after, the former SDSU Jackrabbit made the decision to enter the transfer portal.SDSU standout entering transfer portal
Several power five universities reached out to Scheierman and on Monday, he narrowed the list down to five, including Arkansas, Clemson, Creighton, Duke and Nebraska.
He made his decision on Tuesday, May 3 when he posted to Twitter that he would be taking his talents to Creighton.How the transfer portal impacts USD and SDSU
Scheierman helped lead SDSU to an undefeated conference season in 2021-22, as well as a Summit League Championship and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
