Arrest made in chase that ended with Pender Co. deputy injured in wreck

By WECT Staff
WECT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An arrest has been made in connection to a law enforcement pursuit that ended with a Pender County deputy injured in a wreck. Drew Elena Wilkins, 24, of Jacksonville, has been arrested and...

www.wect.com

