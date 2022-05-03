Breaking: Falcons, DT Grady Jarrett agree to 3-year, $51M extension

The Atlanta Falcons and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett have agreed to a three-year, $51 million extension according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Per Rapoport, $34.5 million is fully guaranteed. No other details of the contract have been made available yet but the team.

The new deal not only locks up Jarrett through 2025 but creates much needed cap space for the Falcons to sign their rookie class. Jarrett was set to have a $23.8 million salary cap hit for 2022 prior to the extension.

Since joining the Falcons, Jarrett has played in two Pro Bowls with 359 tackles, 26.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.