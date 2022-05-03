ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

South Fork Tolt Dam Spillway Improvements; SPU RFP/Contract# SU0-22-090-S

By The Consultant Connection
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 4 days ago

2:00 PM Pacific Time on Tuesday, June 7, 2022

CITY OF SEATTLE

NOTICE TO CONSULTANTS

Request for Proposals (RFP) for

—————————————————————–

South Fork Tolt Dam Spillway Improvements

SPU RFP/Contract# SU0-22-090-S

Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) is seeking a civil engineering consultant team to support SPU in the Options Analysis phase of a project to improve the condition of the South Fork Tolt River Dam Spillway. The key objectives for this effort are developing options, obtaining accurate planning level options costs, and developing well-documented non-monetary evaluation criteria scores for each option. At the completion of this “options analysis” work phase, SPU may elect to amend the Contract scope of work to include additional project phases including design/permitting and construction support services. There is no guarantee for additional work phases being added, and the decision to do so will be at the sole discretion of SPU. The estimated cost for the Options Analysis phase is $450,000.

Interested consultants are encouraged to review the RFQ/P, background documents, and any RFP addenda online at https://seattle.procureware.com/home. You must log in to register for Bid Events and to view Bid Question and Response information.

The deadline for submitting Proposals is 2:00 PM Pacific Time on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, electronic only via e-mail to SPU_SolicitationResponses@seattle.gov.

SPU PRE-SUBMITTAL CONFERENCE: An optional pre-submittal conference will be held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM Pacific Time, via Webex Meeting number (access code): 2499 768 9726, meeting password: MZupTNCP264 at URL: https://seattle.webex.com/seattle/j.php?MTID=m7dc9946760995ca7743c34d29f248abb

Or join by phone at one of the following: 206-207-1700; 408-418-9388. SPU will review the scope of work, consultant expectations, and answer questions from the prospective bidders. Although attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, attendance is highly encouraged.

Written questions related to this RFP are encouraged and shall be directed to Sherry Arciniega, Contract Administrator & SPU’s designated contact person, at Sherry.Arciniega@Seattle.gov. To facilitate preparation of responses to questions, please submit questions by no later than 3:00 PM Pacific Time on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. All responses to questions will be posted at https://seattle.procureware.com/home.

The City of Seattle is an Equal Opportunity Employer and selection of the Consultant is subject to applicable laws and ordinances regarding equal opportunity employment.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Pacific, WA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rfp#Spillway#Urban Construction#Spu Rfp Contract#Seattle Public Utilities#Options Analysis#Bid Events
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy