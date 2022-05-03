Biden has been reluctant to say the word 'abortion' while in office, despite his campaign promise to codify Roe v. Wade

President Joe Biden. Evan Vucci/AP Photo

Biden has been reluctant to publicly say the word "abortion" during his presidency.

This comes despite his campaign promise to codify the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade.

Biden put out a statement Tuesday that included "abortion" in response to the leaked Supreme Court memo indicating that the decision would be overturned.

President Joe Biden has been reluctant to publicly say the word "abortion" during his time in office despite his campaign promise to codify the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade — a ruling that now hangs in the balance .

Since becoming president in January 2021, Biden has yet to say the word "abortion" out loud, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing a review of his public comments following the news that a draft Supreme Court opinion appears to show that the court is ready to overturn Roe v. Wade .

Biden has used the word "abortion" in some written statements, as well as two tweets , but in public remarks, he has strayed away from the word and instead opted for phrases like "access to health care" and "protecting the rights of women," CNN reported.

In two separate January 2021 and January 2022 statements by Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on the 48th and 49th anniversaries of Roe v. Wade — the landmark US ruling that granted women the constitutional right to an abortion — the word "abortion" is notably omitted.

Biden's reluctance to speak the word "abortion" has sparked some criticism from abortion rights advocates who say that not saying the word generates a stigma around abortion, CNN reported.

We Testify, an organization that says it is dedicated to the leadership and representation of people who have abortions, has been tracking Biden's use of the word "abortion."

"President Biden claims he supports our rights to abortions. The problem? He refuses to use the word 'abortion,'" the organization's website reads .

The organization says that the Biden administration first included the word "abortion" a single time in a press statement in September 2021 after Texas banned abortions after about six weeks.

Biden put out a statement on Tuesday that included the word "abortion" in response to the leaked Supreme Court memo suggesting that the justices are on the verge of overturning the Roe v. Wade decision.

"We do not know whether this draft is genuine, or whether it reflects the final decision of the Court," Biden said in the statement. "With that critical caveat, I want to be clear on three points about the cases before the Supreme Court."

Biden's statement said that there has been a "continued attack on abortion and reproductive rights."

When Insider asked the White House on Tuesday about Biden's reluctance to use the word "abortion" publicly, a spokesperson said, "He just put out a statement using the word 'abortion.'"

As a presidential candidate, Biden also vowed to work to codify Roe v. Wade.