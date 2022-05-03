Director of New Orleans Juvenile Justice Intervention Center resigns

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The head of the New Orleans Juvenile Justice Intervention Center has resigned, the city announced on Monday evening.

The Office of Mayor LaToya Cantrell reports Dr. Kyshun Webster will no longer serve as the JJIC Director, effective as of Friday, April 29.

The intervention center has been under scrutiny with several instances of inmates escaping from lockup.

Superintendent Dichelle Williams will take on the roll of interim director until futher notice.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.