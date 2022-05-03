ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Director of New Orleans Juvenile Justice Intervention Center resigns

By Kylee Bond
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The head of the New Orleans Juvenile Justice Intervention Center has resigned, the city announced on Monday evening.

The Office of Mayor LaToya Cantrell reports Dr. Kyshun Webster will no longer serve as the JJIC Director, effective as of Friday, April 29.

The intervention center has been under scrutiny with several instances of inmates escaping from lockup.

Superintendent Dichelle Williams will take on the roll of interim director until futher notice.

Comments / 1

Sami
2d ago

Someone should have been paying attention to this man neglecting his job. Is there anyone in New Orleans doing their job?

Reply
4
WWL

Clancy: It's clear someone needs to vet mayor's appointees

NEW ORLEANS — Everybody makes mistakes. But good leaders don't make the same mistake again and again. Eyewitness News investigator Mike Perlstein's ongoing reports on Dr. Kyshun Webster, the controversial former head of the city's Juvenile Justice Intervention Center, point to a bigger problem: Mayor LaToya Cantrell's history of not properly vetting some of her top appointees.
