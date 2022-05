MILTON A warehousing company gained final approval from the city of Milton to build a commercial distribution facility in the southeast corner of the intersection of Putman Parkway and County M. The city reached a TIF agreement with Signature Warehousing LLC on April 6 and on Tuesday approved a two-lot survey map on a nearly 28-acre lot owned by the city, giving the company legal authority to build on the site. Under the TIF deal, a rail spur easement along Putnam Parkway and County M would be required to link the future warehouse with the site of the Clasen Quality Chocolate factory that is currently under construction. Milton City Administrator Al Hulick said Tuesday that the facility would serve as a distribution hub for businesses such as Clasen.

MILTON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO