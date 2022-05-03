Man Set on Fire in Downtown L.A.; Suspect Sought

A California man is in critical condition after being shot in the head during a robbery on Sunset Strip in Los Angeles. On April 15, 27-year-old Chris Martin was celebrating his birthday when a stranger pulled a gun out on one of his friends as they were leaving a night club around 3 a.m., KTLA and CBS News reported.
Two people were killed in a weekend shooting near Los Angeles and five people were wounded and hospitalized, authorities said.The gunfire erupted at about 4pm Sunday on a residential block in the community of Willowbrook, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.A 17-year-old boy and a man died at the scene, officials said. Sheriff’s Lt Vincent Ursini said the teenager was shot in the upper body at least once. The victims’ identities were not immediately released.No arrests have been mad and a description of the shooter, or shooters, was not available.Four male victims who were shot and wounded were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and the three others with minor injuries, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.Detectives later learned that a female victim who was shot and wounded drove herself to the hospital, the ABC 7 television newscast reported.It was unclear what lead to the shooting. Investigators said at least two vehicles were seen in the area and that shots rang out from inside the vehicles, ABC 7 reported.
Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
An inmate was killed in an assault in his Adelanto detention cell on Monday, officials said. Just before 2:30 p.m., deputies at the High Desert Detention Center discovered an inmate, Jesse Lobato, assaulting another inmate, Henry Guerrero, inside a cell, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. Staff and medical personnel […]
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Two men wanted in connection with armed robberies in Nevada led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed pursuit from San Bernardino County to downtown Los Angeles Saturday night. San Bernardino County CHP officers were reported to have begun the chase in Barstow sometime after 8 p.m. The suspects had...
Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in East Los Angeles. Deputies responded to South Indiana and Dennison Streets at around 10 p.m. Saturday evening following reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a man in his 40s who had been shot multiple times. He was rushed to the hospital where he died. Witnesses say the victim had eaten at a food truck, crossed the street, and was fatally shot. CBS reporters spoke with several residents who live in the surrounding area, who are rightfully concerned by the series of events. "I thought we just heard...
SAN ANTONIO — It almost sounds like the beginning of a bad joke -- so, this man walks into a taco shop with a machete in his head ... However, it was no laughing matter Wednesday in San Antonio when a man ran into a nearby taco business after being struck “three to four times” in the back of the head with the weapon, authorities said.
A bystander was shot and killed when a fight broke out moments after a carnival celebrating Cinco de Mayo came to an end in Anaheim Sunday night. Officers were called to the north side of La Palma Park shortly after 10 p.m. for a report of shots fired, Anaheim Police Department Officer Carringer said. “We […]
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that injured a Brookhaven six-year-old was arrested. The Daily Leader reported Tavarious L. Davis, 30, was charged with shooting in to an occupied dwelling and aggravated assault. Davis was held by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) Sunday on a probation violation […]
A woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries, police said Wednesday. Yesenia Ramirez, 43, had brought the child and his grandmother on a shopping trip and was communicating with Jose Portillo before he entered the second floor San Jose apartment and took the baby Monday, San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said. Portillo was captured on surveillance video carrying a baby car seat and a small blanket and walking toward...
